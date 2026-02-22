Knicks Roster Is Full, But Moves Might Not Be Done

Earlier this week, the New York Knicks brought nine-year NBA veteran T.J. Warren back into the fold, well sort of. The 32-year-old will be returning to Westchester, the Knicks G-League affiliate, via returning player rights.

The well-traveled Warren signed an Exhibit 10 contract, essentially a non-guaranteed training camp tryout, prior to last season. He lost a battle for the final roster spot to Landry Shamet and spent 36 games in Westchester, where he averaged 23.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. The 2014 first-round pick left the team after Leon Rose opted to fill the final roster spot during the final weeks with journeyman P.J. Tucker.

This move has some fans wondering if the Knicks front office could be looking to add Warren to the roster at some point. Thanks to the masterful work of Rose, the Knicks were able to turn the depreciating asset of Guerschon Yabusele and two second-round picks into Jose Alvarado and cap flexibility, which enabled the team to fill out their roster and sign Jeremy Sochan.

The Knicks Have Made Small But Impactful Moves On The Margins

James Edwards of the Athletic recently said to “never say never” when asked about the Knicks roster being complete. However, with New York having 15 guys on standard deals for the first time all season, they’d need to buyout someone out to juggle things any further and wait until mid-March when veteran minimum deals prorate enough.

Before bringing on Sochan, the Knicks were $1,148,361 below the second apron. The signing added roughly $820,000 and the Knicks are currently sitting just $369,736 below the second apron, per Spotrac. The Knicks could ultimately waive Jordan Clarkson, who is out of the rotation and on a veteran’s minimum contract, or Ariel Hukporti, who is on a rookie scale deal and hasn’t impressed much in limited minutes.

Waiving either player wouldn’t clear any cap space but could open the door for a late season add similar to what the Knicks did last season with Tucker. The timeline could be moved up if Clarkson gives up money for a chance to pursue more playing time elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the buyout market isn’t robust with talent. Chris Boucher and Dario Saric, who were both linked to the Knicks earlier this season, are looking for work after being bought out. Georges Niang was recently waived by Memphis, but the career 39.9% shooter from long distance hasn't played all season while recovering from off-season foot surgery and has no timetable for a return.

Players need to be waived by March 1 for playoff eligibility. Serviceable big men such as Kevin Love, Kevon Looney or old friend Precious Achiuwa could shake free in the coming days. Kyle Anderson and Matisse Thybulle are two other intriguing names that could potentially hit the buyout market over the next week.

There are some other names that could perhaps be of interest to the Knicks. Sharpshooting Garrison Mathews was with New York in training camp and is a free agent. Big man Moses Brown, who was with Westchester last year, is once again tearing up the G-League. Veteran center Tony Bradley was a thorn in the Knicks side during the playoffs last spring and is looking for work.

The Knicks Could Make One Last Roster Tweak

While waiting to be cleared by the NBA due to gambling allegations, free agent Malik Beasley signed last week with Bad Bunny's professional basketball team in Puerto Rico. It's highly doubtful, but maybe the league clears him for a return before the season ends and he becomes an option.

Then there’s the possibility of converting Kevin McCullar Jr. from his two-way deal to a standard contract so he’s playoff eligible. That would also free up a two-way spot for 19-year-old Dink Pate, who is averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36 games with Westchester.

The Knicks' roster is full; however, it might not be set in stone just yet.

