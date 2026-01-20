Knicks Sign Former First-Round Pick to Two-Way Contract

The New York Knicks made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it roster move this week, signing a former intrigue prospect to a two-way contract for the foreseeable future. Dillon Jones, once a first-round pick, will have a chance to return to the NBA in the league's biggest market.

Knicks are signing Dillon Jones, 2024 first round pick, to a 2-way contract, per league sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 20, 2026

The Knicks have a lot of problems more pressing than their end-of-the-bench roster depth, but Jones is worth a two-way flier for most teams. The 2024 NBA Draft prospect has impressed since falling out of the league following his one-and-done stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, looking the part of a top G Leaguer as a regular triple-double threat with the Portland Trail Blazers-affiliated Rip City Remix.

As compelling as his blend of size and passing is, he hasn't earned much patience from the NBA in the year and a half he's endured since going pro. Even if the Thunder didn't have more prospects than they knew what to do with, he was still viewed as a tough developmental project. Despite only logging 54 games, Jones is already 24 years old, having spent four years slowly improving into a stat-sheet stuffer at Weber State.

Beyond what he's capable of offering to the Westchester Knicks and the big-league team come garbage time, he also represents a good piece of business out of New York management.

The Knicks actually owned the right to draft at the 26th pick in that year's cycle before trading the asset to Oklahoma City, who sent five second-rounders over to make the move work. After enjoying one championship-winning year with the Thunder, he was routed back to the Washington Wizards, who owned Jones' draft night rights before New York ever did, but he failed to survive preseason cuts. Now, he arrives back with the Knicks for the second time, and may actually see the court this time around.

Now, by no means is Jones the answer to the Knicks' troubles. At his present, semi-developed state, he's the definition of a margin move, still having a long way to go before he's a real threat to contribute consistently-positive ball to a team with contending goals, and they have a lot bigger issues to solve than how they plan on padding their two-way depth.

Jones will be walking into a locker room currently working through some real turmoil, with the once-championship-favored Knicks recovering from nine losses over their last 11 outings. They need a change, with players specifically calling out unprofessionalism and an inability to accept a role as part of their undoing.

They need to remember how to win games on the fly, attempting to slow a full-out free fall, and if Jones is lucky, his first appearances with his newest team will arrive during blowout wins as opposed to the contrary.

