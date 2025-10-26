Knicks Legend Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Former New York Knicks All-Star Stephon Marbury has emphatically dismissed speculation linking Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Knicks, declaring the current roster is championship-ready without the two-time MVP.
Marbury made his position clear during a recent interview with ScoopB while promoting the Wellball VIP League's debut in New York City. When asked about potential pursuit of the Greek Freak, the two-time All-Star delivered a definitive response that left no room for interpretation.
"Yeah, I think we're set," Marbury stated. "I think we're set. I think we have enough to win a championship. Our style of play fits for the guys that are playing our style to play… He's not a great three-point shooter… And we… shoot threes, a lot of threes."
The comments arrive amid ongoing trade speculation throughout October. ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this month that the Knicks emerged as the only team outside Milwaukee that Antetokounmpo seriously considered during the offseason. Preliminary discussions between the franchises occurred in August but never materialized into serious negotiations.
Why Are The New York Knicks Confident Without Giannis Antetokounmpo?
The Coney Island native expressed belief in the current roster construction featuring All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, complemented by veterans Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Marbury praised new head coach Mike Brown's system emphasizing perimeter shooting and ball movement.
"I'm very excited," Marbury shared. "I like our team… I think, with the new coach, with Coach Brown, it's going to be another challenge for him… I think he knows that the only thing that New York wants is a championship."
The former point guard highlighted Karl-Anthony Towns' health as critical to championship aspirations. Towns' unique skill set as an elite-shooting seven-footer makes him irreplaceable in New York's spacing-oriented offense.
"The most important thing for us is to stay healthy, for him [Karl-Anthony Towns] to stay healthy," Marbury said. "KAT has to embrace the physicality again and I think he has to be tougher in certain situations. But the skill and the ability, you can't deny."
Marbury's stance represents a shift from November 2024 when he told TMZ the Knicks would "welcome all top 75 players to come to New York as long as they can fit within the system". His latest remarks suggest confidence in the chemistry developed after nearly a full season together.
For Antetokounmpo, who has emphasized winning additional championships as his priority, any path to Madison Square Garden appears increasingly complicated as New York commits to their existing roster.
