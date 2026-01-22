Knicks Still Have Eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo as Deadline Nears

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks were a team that had a lot of potential, but now they have lost nine out of their last eleven games. As the trade deadline on February 5 is nearing, talks about possible changes in the team have gotten heated, and rumors of the Knicks acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks have started to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌circulate.

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a recent conversation between The Athletic's Knicks beat writer James L. Edwards III and Bucks reporter Eric Nehm, they discussed how realistic it might be for their teams to pull off a blockbuster trade deal since both are having quite disappointing seasons.

Their conversation pretty much laid out some of the possible trade scenarios that could significantly change the landscape of the Eastern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Conference.

Knicks Still Interested in Giannis Trade

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) rebounds the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Edwards​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ said that the Knicks' desire for Antetokounmpo still remains strong even though the team is struggling in the season.

"The Knicks were and will continue to be interested in Giannis," Edwards said. He further explained that the two-time MVP is probably the best player in the conference.

Nevertheless, Edwards admitted that the major problem is that doing such a deal without a third team might be almost impossible in the regular season. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ whole discussion got interesting when Edwards talked about the chance of Towns being traded in the Knicks' attempt to restructure the team. Although the owner, James Dolan, has announced that he doesn't anticipate significant changes to the roster, Edwards said that he is currently very much in tune with the New York Knicks' drama and their continued ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌downslide.

Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Rumors Intensify

Steve​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Popper of Newsday stated that the Knicks have recently had exploratory trade talks around Towns with different organizations, amongst them Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies, though he later noted that a deal is unlikely.

See a lot of attention on the trade stuff at the bottom of this column— which i still think is unlikely to happen. As noted, Knicks not openly shopping and anything outside of Giannis downgrades talent. Lots of other issues to fix without breaking up roster. https://t.co/86gb2y0D1x — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) January 20, 2026

The five-time All-Star was a part of a massive three-team deal in October 2024 that sent him from the Minnesota Timberwolves to New York.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have come under increasing pressure from Dolan, who publicly stated that he expects the team to reach the NBA Finals this season, per ESPN's Vincent Goodwill.

Given that New York's defensive efforts are faltering and the roster is not blending as expected, Edwards remarked that there is no doubt that something is wrong with the present ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌construction.

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ asked about potential trades, Antetokounmpo said recently that he is taking his future with the Bucks "day by day". His hesitation thus sets up a perfect double-play, as both teams are considering big moves ahead of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌deadline.

