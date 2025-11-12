Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks to Fifth Straight Win

Jalen Brunson continues his hot start to the season with an impressive showing against a struggling Memphis Grizzlies team. His 32 points and 10 assists lead the New York Knicks to a 133-120 win over the Grizzlies. Winners of five straight games and remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks seem to be clicking on all cylinders in Mike Brown's new offense. The Knicks' biggest lead was 28. Memphis was able to make it a 10 point game in the 4th quarter, but the Knicks were able to pull away, due in most part to their gritty defense and lights out shooting from three. The Knicks improve to 7-3 this season and are now sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference.

League-Leading Seventh 40-Point Quarter

Once again, the New York Knicks came out on fire following the opening tip. With tremendous ball movement, nonstop off-ball movement and stellar shot selections the Knicks were able to open the game with a 42 point first quarter. It is the second game in the row doing the Knicks have scored 40+ in a quarter and the seventh time this season, leading the league.

42 points for the Knicks in Q1 and they finish on a 12-0 run! pic.twitter.com/7JpIFQMBA4 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 12, 2025

Another Stellar Performance From the Bench

Josh Hart with another highlight pass! pic.twitter.com/DTybopix22 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 12, 2025

Mike Brown must be a breath of fresh air for the New York Knicks fanbase. So far during his first season with the team, the bench utilization has been magnificent. The bench has been performing well for New York with the opportunities given to them. Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride each nailed three three pointers. Josh Hart gave it his all, per usual, finishing with eight points, four rebounds and eight assists. One being a beautiful no-look bounce pass to a cutting OG Anunoby for the slam. Clarkson also made history moving to 10th on the all-time points scored off the bench surpassing the "Microwave" Vinnie Johnson.

Jordan Clarkson has accumulated 8,137 points off the bench in his career. He now surpasses Vinnie Johnson for 10th all-time since the 1968-1969 season (when tracking started). — NY Knicks PR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 12, 2025

Points Off Turnovers

The New York Knicks defense played fairly aggressive against the banged up Grizzlies. The wing duo of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges completely hounded the Grizzlies backcourt and were extremely active in the passing lanes. The Knicks defense forced the Grizzlies to turnover the ball a total of 22 times. The turnovers lead to 33 points for the Knicks in an overall good performance on both sides for the red-hot Knicks. Mikal Bridges lead the Knicks defense in steals, swiping four while Karl-Anthony Towns had three for himself.

Ja Morant has seven turnovers in 14 minutes. This is remarkable to watch. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) November 12, 2025

Franchise Record 55 Three Pointers Attempted

It's no mystery Mike Brown wants his team to shoot more threes, which was showcased against Memphis. The Knicks offense attempted a franchise record 55 threes in their win. All but one player that saw minutes for New York drained at least one three pointer. Jalen Brunson lead the charge with six from behind the arc. Mikal Bridges continued his hot start from three with three of his own, matching Clarkson and McBride. Landry Shamet added two of his own and Karl-Anthony Towns, after attempting zero against Brooklyn, drained three. OG Anunoby cooled down from his hot start, struggling from three against Memphis, finishing 1-9 from beyond the arc. Anunoby still finished with a solid 16 points.

Containing Ja Morant

The Knicks most likely had one guy on their scouting report. All eyes were on Grizzlies star, Ja Morant. The Knicks made it clear, if anyone was going to beat them, it was not going to be the former all-star. The Knicks defense made things very uncomfortable for Morant, giving him space from the three and playing tight on drives and penetrations. New York's defense forced Ja Morant to turn the ball over a total of eight times. Although Morant did have a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 assists, he had trouble shooting the ball efficiently. Morant shot 4/14 from the field and 2-6 from three. Job well done by Mike Brown's staff and the Knicks defense.

what was your favorite of Ja Morant’s 7 first half turnovers?



I choose this one, where he got double teamed and maybe forgot he could pivot pic.twitter.com/x9cCDfd26N — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) November 12, 2025

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson did what MVP-caliber players in this league typically do, takeover when it matters most. The Grizzlies were able to cut the lead down to 10, but the Knicks did not sweat a thing because they knew just like everyone watching already new, #11 will finish the job. Brunson hit a clutch three to give the Knicks a 13-point lead that pretty much iced the game for New York. Brunson, who is labeled as a "free throw merchant" only attempted four free throws against the Grizzlies, knocking down all four. Despite that, Brunson still finished with 32 points on 11-19 shooting and 6-9 from three point range.

still workin 🔋



32 PTS | 10 AST | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/myKhEkJmuI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 12, 2025

Six players finished with double digits in points in a tremendous showing by the Knicks on both sides of the ball. The Knicks offense also scored 130+ points for the third consecutive time, proving the change in the offense is working. The recipe is working for the Knicks, ball movement, less isolation, actual bench minutes and tons of three point shooting. Even with Anunoby having an off-night and Mitchell Robinson resting, the Knicks seemed to not have lost a step.

This win over Memphis is the first of a back-to-back. Next game is against the Orlando Magic, a team that is slowly starting to figure things out. Will the Knicks offense be able to remain this hot?

