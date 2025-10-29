Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Knicks Trade Speculation
Giannis Antetokounmpo shut down trade talk linking him to New York after the Milwaukee Bucks' comeback win over the New York Knicks. The two-time MVP made his stance clear in his postgame press conference.
What Did Giannis Say About the Knicks Trade Rumors?
SNY Knicks posted video of Giannis' response when asked about an ESPN report claiming he'd prefer a trade to New York if he were dealt.
"Who said that?" Giannis replied when questioned about the report. "I don't remember that. Right now I'm here representing my team and that's it. We beat the Knicks."
The Bucks star then explained his approach to handling speculation during the season.
"I didn't read that article. I tried to stay away from all that rumors and I call it speculations and trade and all this. It doesn't concern me one bit. I try to involve myself and try to help my team win games."
The response marked his most direct denial since early October reports surfaced claiming New York was his preferred destination outside the Milwaukee Bucks. Those reports suggested brief conversations had occurred between the front offices, though ESPN later noted the talks never gained serious traction.
Giannis has a contract that runs through 2027, with an option to leave after the 2027-28 season. That timeline keeps trade speculation alive despite his public focus on winning championships in Milwaukee.
How Did the Bucks-Knicks Game Play Out?
The two-time MVP let his play do the talking just hours after dismissing the trade rumors. Giannis backed up his words with a dominant performance in Milwaukee's 121-111 victory at Fiserv Forum. He finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 16-of-22 shooting.
The Bucks faced a 12-point halftime deficit after New York exploded for 45 points in the second quarter. Milwaukee responded with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Knicks 35-20 to seize momentum heading into the final frame.
The game turned decisively late in the fourth when the score sat tied at 103 with just over six minutes remaining. Giannis ignited an 8-0 run with a steal and thunderous dunk that the Knicks couldn't answer, putting the game away down the stretch.
Ryan Rollins provided the spark off the bench with a career-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range. The Bucks shot 54.4% from the field overall while holding New York to just 42.4%, a defensive turnaround that fueled the comeback.
Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points on 14-of-25 shooting, playing through a fourth-quarter scare as Milwaukee pulled away. Mikal Bridges added 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Bucks' second-half surge.
The victory snapped New York's five-game winning streak over Milwaukee from last season, adding extra significance to Giannis' performance after dismissing the trade rumors. The rivalry continues with two more meetings this season, Nov. 28 at Madison Square Garden and Feb. 27 back in Milwaukee.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!