Knicks Timeline For OG Anunoby Injury Revealed

The New York Knicks are going to be without starting forward OG Anunoby for a little bit.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Knicks will re-evaluate Anunoby in two weeks after straining his hamstring in the team's NBA Cup win over the Miami Heat.

"New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2025

Anunoby Out For Two Weeks

The timing of the injury isn't great, considering the fact that Jalen Brunson is also dealing with an ankle sprain. This puts the Knicks in peril with two starters out of the lineup.

With Brunson and Anunoby sidelined with injuries, the Knicks will have to rely on their depth to carry them through these next two weeks. Luckily for them, they have Landry Shamet, who scored 36 points off the bench in their win against the Heat.

“What makes this group special, we got a lot of guys that just care about winning," Shamet said h/t Posting and Toasting.

"Whatever it takes, we got Jalen out, we lose OG early there and we got great contributions across the board from everyone. It’s the mentality we have to have and we’ll continue to have. It’s next man up. A lot of teams talk about that, but I think this group really embodies it, and will continue to.”

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) dribbles during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Another player who can step up is Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 39 points and 11 rebounds against the Heat. He should be someone the Knicks rely on more heavily in the foreseeable future.

"We all had to step up and contribute to our team, so I wanted to do my best to pick up the offense that he gives our team. And in the first half, I did a good job of that. In the second half, I wasn’t trying to force it. I’ve had those days, so I was just letting the game come to me and Landry Shamet is a big reason [for that]," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting.

The hope for the Knicks is that Brunson and Anunoby won't be out for much longer than a few weeks. However, it's still early in the season, so the Knicks should have plenty of time to recover and make sure they are healthy before getting out on the court.

It won't be easy to replace two of the team's best players, but the Knicks are willing to do what it takes not to skip a beat.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!