Knicks' Jalen Brunson Hints at Ongoing Injury Concern

Jalen Brunson's latest post on X had Knicks fans reading between the lines, wondering how healthy their All-Star guard really is as he rehabs a tricky ankle sprain that already cost him time and could shape New York's early-season momentum.​

What Does Brunson's Tweet Reveal?

After UFC 322 lit up Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, Brunson posted, "I am regretting not going to ufc at msg now" on Twitter.

I am regretting not going to ufc at msg now 😭😭😭 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) November 16, 2025

On the surface, it sounded like classic FOMO from a New York star missing a marquee fight night in his own building. However, given his current status, the subtext is hard to ignore: he is clearly not moving around the city as he usually does.

When a player who lives for the Garden's energy is stuck watching MSG events from afar, it is another reminder that his ankle still is not close to 100%.​

Inside Brunson's Ankle Scare

Brunson injured his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 12, rolling it on a drive after already putting up 31 points and six assists.

He exited the game and was later seen leaving the arena in a walking boot and on crutches, an image that sent a chill through the fan base. Subsequent tests confirmed a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, the mildest category, but still enough to knock him out of the lineup for at least a short stretch.​​



Nov 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The concern ramps up because it is the same ankle that troubled him last season, costing him a significant run of games and flaring up again in the playoffs. With that history, the Knicks are taking the conservative route, listing him day-to-day and emphasizing treatment, strengthening and controlled on-court work rather than rushing him back for a random night in November.​

Knicks Show Fight Without their Engine

Brunson’s first absence of the season came against the Miami Heat, and the response from the rest of the roster was exactly what the organization wanted to see.

New York went for a 140-132 win, leaning on Karl-Anthony Towns’ 39 points, Landry Shamet’s career-high scoring burst, and a Josh Hart triple-double to keep the offense humming without its primary creator.

Now the schedule stiffens as the Knicks head out on a crucial road swing that includes another date with the Heat in Miami, followed by a high-profile showdown with the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson’s status for that trip remains uncertain, with the team sticking to daily evaluations and refusing to circle a firm return date.

