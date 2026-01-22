Knicks Were Unhappy With Mike Brown’s Draymond Green Love

The relationship between Mike Brown and his former Golden State players was seemingly a point of contention. Brown's embrace with Draymond Green during and after the Warriors' 126-113 victory on January 15 created tension within the New York Knicks organization. The timing couldn't have been worse for a team already deep in a losing streak.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the details on NBA Today. The gesture didn't sit well with members of the Knicks locker room and front office, especially considering Green had committed a flagrant foul on Karl-Anthony Towns during the game.

"From what I understand that didn't land well with a lot of folks there in New York," Shelburne said. "While you can understand why he might have something of a bond with Draymond Green, I don't think that landed well, especially in the middle of a losing streak."

Brown spent six years as Golden State's associate head coach from 2016 to 2022, winning three championships alongside Green. That history showed twice during their Chase Center meeting. Green first approached Brown during a second-quarter stoppage with 36.3 seconds left, hugging his former coach while arguing with officials. The two embraced again after the final buzzer.

Green had grabbed Towns' ankle while on the floor during a fourth-quarter drive, drawing a Flagrant 1 call with under four minutes remaining. The Warriors forward celebrated loudly after Towns missed one of the free throws.

Brown defended Green's physical approach after the game, explaining that's simply how the veteran plays. Some within the organization expected their head coach to show more solidarity with his current players during a brutal stretch.

Knicks Struggles Make Controversy Worse

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The hugs arrived at a terrible time. New York came into the Warriors game already struggling, having lost six of their previous eight contests. The defeat marked their seventh loss in nine games and dropped them to 25-16. Playing without Jalen Brunson, who had sprained his ankle the night before in Sacramento, the Knicks looked lifeless on the second night of a back-to-back.

Things only got worse from there. They followed the Warriors loss with a home defeat to Phoenix on January 17, then suffered an embarrassing 114-97 blowout to a shorthanded Dallas team on MLK Day. Madison Square Garden fans booed the team off the court at halftime while trailing by 30 points.

Brunson called a players-only meeting after the Dallas disaster. His message centered on players taking accountability rather than looking to the coaching staff for answers. The extended meeting featured multiple players speaking up about the team's problems during a 2-9 stretch over 11 games.

The Knicks did bounce back with a 54-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 21, though.

Brown's friendly moments with Green now look even worse given the collapse. Towns has largely struggled throughout January, getting outplayed by opposing big men, including Green. Brown has publicly criticized Towns multiple times, questioning his effort and decision-making. That makes the warm embraces with Green, who had just committed a dangerous foul on Towns, harder for players to accept.

The Knicks sit at 26-18, still third in the Eastern Conference but only two games ahead of the seventh seed. They started the season 23-9 and won the NBA Cup in December. Their January freefall has them dangerously close to the play-in tournament while their offense ranks bottom-five in the league this month.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!