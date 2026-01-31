Karl-Anthony Towns Dismisses Question After Knicks Latest Performance

Immediately​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ after the New York Knicks' overwhelming 127-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on January 30, Karl-Anthony Towns was in no mood for discussion of his achievement.

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks' star Jalen Brunson was quick to point out Towns' overall influence on the team when he was asked after the game about remarks on rebounding.

Brunson was questioned specifically about how Towns' rebounding affected the Knicks' rhythm and identity. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Instead of engaging with the premise that rebounding should be the focus, Towns responded bluntly:

“No one gives a damn about the rebounding, I want to talk about 10,000 points, man!” His remark underscored that while rebounding is vital, he’s more fixated on scoring and winning.

Brunson backed him up, saying:

“What he's been doing these past couple games has been great. We need that from him. That's what he brings to the table. Offensively, when the ball's not going in as much as it should be, he finds a way to impact the game. I think that's really important for us and it's a big-time performance from him.” Brunson’s praise spoke to Towns’ two-way value in New York’s current rotation and clutch moments.

A Dominant Performance

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks' latest game, Towns was instrumental in their overwhelming victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, where he scored 14 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as New York rolled to a 127-97 victory, part of a five-game winning streak following a tough period earlier in the season.

It was his second consecutive 20-rebound game, further emphasizing the elite rebounding performance that very few big men in the league manage to keep up.

The rebounding figures of Towns have him leading the NBA with an average of 11.8 rebounds per game this season, an impressive feat that is even more surprising given his scoring droughts at times.

Brunson’s Leadership

Brunson himself continues to thrive, leading New York with strong scoring and playmaking. After the game he shared his view on the team’s growth:

“I think we're a little bit more connected than we've been. We've got to continue to build off of it and just keep having each other's backs... Our attention to detail… It's very important for us. We're getting better and better at it every single day. We've just got to continue to stack it.”

His leadership remains key to keeping the Knicks consistent.

Trade Drama and Effort Shift

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the early part of the season, there were rumors around the trade of Towns, and people started talking about the possibility of a deal. And still there are rumors that he will be traded.

Now if you look at his last two games, you will see a totally different Towns in terms of his game and activity level.

Rather than forcing shots, Towns has been playing in a more relaxed manner, letting the game come to him while also dominating the boards and physically setting the tone.

What​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ I’m saying is that these points are just on the observational level and are not conclusive.

One possible reason for Towns' adjusted approach could be his concern over fouling, as he has been called frequently lately, and this might have forced him to play more controlled and selective, being disciplined, staying away from unnecessary contact, and saving the right moment while still having an impact on the game by ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rebounding.

