The New York Knicks are facing a crucial bounce-back opportunity at Madison Square Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers. Coming off last disappointing 111-99 loss to Atlanta, where they trailed by 26 points, the Knicks need to rediscover their defensive identity against a surging Sixers squad.​

The injury situation remains fluid for both sides. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with an illness that sidelined him against the Hawks, while Mitchell Robinson has been cleared to return after missing extended time.

This Atlantic Division clash carries playoff seeding implications. The Knicks are 15-3 at home this season, while the 76ers have proven capable on the road at 9-6. With Paul George healthy and the Sixers riding a two-game winning streak to start 2026, New York cannot afford another lethargic performance.​

Mitchell Robinson Makes Immediate Defensive Impact

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robinson's return couldn't be timed better against Embiid and the Sixers' interior presence. While his minutes will likely be restricted in his first game back, expect Mitch to provide elite rim protection immediately. The Knicks allowed too many easy baskets against Atlanta without a legitimate shot-blocker patrolling the paint.​

Robinson's length and timing will disrupt Philadelphia's pick-and-roll game with Maxey and Embiid. Even on a minutes restriction around 20-24 minutes, he records at least 10 rebounds and 3 blocks while holding Embiid to under 45% shooting. His energy off the bench will ignite the Garden crowd and shift momentum in key stretches.

Jalen Brunson Explodes for 35-Plus Points

With KAT's availability uncertain, the offensive burden falls squarely on Brunson's shoulders for the second consecutive night. The captain has averaged 26.6 points this season alongside Towns, but in potential absence scenarios, he elevates his aggression. Against a 76ers defense ranked 12th in the league, Brunson will attack downhill relentlessly.​

Maxey's defensive limitations give Brunson favorable matchups in isolation. Expect the Knicks point guard to exploit the midrange game and draw fouls attacking the rim. He finishes with 37 points and nine assists, putting the team on his back in crunch time like he's done all season at MSG.

Tyrese Maxey's Hot Streak Continues Despite Loss

Maxey has been unconscious recently, averaging 27.2 points over his last five games. That scoring barrage won't stop Saturday, even in a losing effort. With Kelly Oubre sidelined, Maxey shoulders even more offensive responsibility alongside Embiid and Paul George.​

The Knicks' perimeter defense will struggle to contain his speed and shot-making, especially with tired legs on a back-to-back. Maxey is likely to drop 32 points on efficient shooting, but the Sixers' supporting cast fails to provide enough secondary scoring. New York's home-court advantage and desperation after Friday's embarrassment prove decisive.

Final Score Prediction

Knicks 114, 76ers 109

