Three Key Takeaways From Knicks' Disappointing Loss to Hawks

The New York Knicks' bid for another dominant home performance crumbled on Friday night as the visiting Atlanta Hawks delivered a stunning 111-99 upset victory at Madison Square Garden. This loss marked a significant stumble for a Knicks team that entered with a 23-10 record.

The Hawks, who won their second straight after snapping a seven-game losing streak, proved relentless in their execution and defensive intensity.

For Knicks fans expecting another commanding home showing, this game served as a harsh reality check about the team's consistency issues.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Absence Exposed Interior Weaknesses

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The absence of Karl-Anthony Towns due to illness proved catastrophic for the Knicks' overall balance. While Ariel Hukporti admirably stepped up with a 16 rebounds, the Knicks lacked the scoring punch and floor spacing that Towns typically provides. Without his ability to stretch defenses and create mismatches, Atlanta's defense could load up on driving lanes and contest perimeter shots more aggressively.​

The Hawks capitalized by outscoring New York 27-17 in the second quarter, building a 60-47 halftime advantage. Hukporti managed just eight points on limited touches, highlighting the offensive void left by Towns' absence. This game reinforced a concerning truth: despite their depth additions, the Knicks remain vulnerable when their star players miss time.​

Jalen Johnson's Triple-Double Orchestrated Atlanta's Dominance

Jalen Johnson was the architect of the Hawks' victory, recording his seventh triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. His playmaking ability was on full display as he consistently found cutting teammates and facilitated easy transition baskets. Johnson's distribution allowed Nickeil Alexander-Walker (23 points) and Onyeka Okongwu (23 points) to thrive in rhythm.​

The Hawks built their commanding 94-68 third-quarter advantage through Johnson's steady orchestration and decision-making. While Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 24 points, Johnson's all-around impact simply outpaced New York's guards in facilitating offense and controlling tempo throughout crucial stretches.​

Third-Quarter Collapse Proved Decisive

The Knicks' devastating 34-23 third quarter allowed Atlanta to seize complete control. After trailing by just 13 at halftime, New York's defense crumbled as Alexander-Walker's driving layup with 1:14 remaining in the period extended the lead to 94-68. The Hawks executed flawlessly on both ends during this stretch.​

Though the Knicks mounted a spirited fourth-quarter comeback, scoring the first 11 points to cut the deficit to 94-81, Luke Kennard's back-to-back three-pointers extinguished the rally. The Hawks became the first team this season to hold the Knicks below 100 points, a testament to their defensive execution when it mattered most. This loss exposes concerning vulnerability that opponents will surely target moving forward.​

