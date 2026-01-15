Knicks Wouldn't Address Glaring Need in Heat Trade Idea

With just about three weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are going to use this time to evaluate their roster and see where an upgrade can be made.

It has been a long time since their entire rotation was healthy, but they are getting close to that with Landry Shamet nearing a return. Josh Hart had his much-needed return to the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers and immediately made an impact in a victory.

The one positive to come out of so many rotation players being sidelined in the first half of the season for the Knicks was head coach Mike Brown giving a chance to unproven young players. Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Trey Jemison have all had their moments, providing the team with valuable depth.

However, there are still some glaring needs on the roster to be addressed. They have been shopping for a big man, another player capable of protecting the rim whenever Mitchell Robinson isn’t in the lineup. It wouldn’t hurt to add another ball-handler to the mix if Kolek isn’t going to be a full-time part of the rotation as well.

Could Knicks trade for Simone Fontecchio?

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) is guarded by New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alas, making a deal has several challenges for New York. Right near the second apron and hard-capped, they essentially cannot bring back more salary than they send out in a trade. That is difficult enough to build a package with, before taking into account how limited the assets of the team are.

Right now, forward Guerschon Yabusele and former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet are mentioned most prevalently on trade rumors. Combined, those two are earning $8.3 million this campaign.

With that in mind, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic (subscription required) shared a hypothetical trade the team could make. Those two players and some draft compensation could be traded to the Miami Heat for Simone Fontecchio.

Packaging Yabusele and Dadiet and getting back a player who could receive minutes in the Knicks’ rotation would be quite a coup for the front office. Fontecchio’s 3-point shooting and solid team-oriented defense would certainly be a welcome addition to any rotation.

Simone Fontecchio doesn't address Knicks' biggest need

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) in the second quarter at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

However, he doesn’t address the team’s biggest needs. Another wing is far down on New York’s list of needs. They have plenty of players who can fill that spot, especially once Shamet is healthy enough to return.

What they need is another big body for the frontcourt, where Yabusele has proven to be a poor fit. He has not provided the same kind of impact he did last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and a change of scenery could do him some good.

Unless the front office is willing to move players from the rotation, the combination of Yabusele and Dadiet is their only chance to make a trade. Opening up a roster spot and shedding some salary would be ideal because it could enable the Knicks to make a play for someone who hits the buyout market.

However, they need to make the most of such a trade, especially if they are including the last of their draft capital. A big man who has the ability to play alongside both Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns, or as the sole big on the floor, which Yabusele was expected to do, is their No. 1 priority, and Fontecchio doens’t address that.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!