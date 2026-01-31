One Reason Knicks Pursuit of Naji Marshall Could Come Up Short

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 5, giving the New York Knicks less than a week to figure out how they want to go about upgrading their roster.

Swinging a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem like it will be in the cards, but they will certainly monitor the situation. To pull off such a deal, Karl-Anthony Towns would have to be involved, and their plans, as of now, do not involve moving him.

If the Knicks are going to make a trade, it will be a much smaller deal. They have made forward Guerschon Yabusele available, actively shopping him because he has proven not to be a fit for Mike Brown’s system.

Right up against the second apron as a hard-capped team, New York is limited in maneuverability. Yabusele would almost certainly acquire draft pick compensation being attached because of the player option he has for the 2026-27 season.

Knicks pursuit of Naji Marshall has complications

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

That is as big a reason as any that New York is going to struggle acquiring an impact player ahead of the deadline. They are so limited on assets that landing someone such as Naji Marshall from the Dallas Mavericks will be a challenge.

As shared by Ian Begley of SNY, Marshall is on the Knicks’ radar ahead of the trade deadline. However, it is believed that there will be much stronger offers than what New York can put on the table to land him.

The team has seven second-round picks at its disposal currently. A 2026 first-round pick via the Washington Wizards, which is top-8 protected, has immense value as well. Even if they keep that selection, two second-round picks will convey, which will be inside the top eight selections of the second round at least this year.

The Knicks have reportedly been dangling a trade package of Yabusele and former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet. They have a combined salary of $8,347,600, so New York can target players who fit under that amount.

Naji Marshall would be great fit for Knicks

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts to making a basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marshall is earning $9 million this season, so at least one more player would have to be included in a deal between the teams. A minimum salary player, such as Jordan Clarkson, would suffice.

It is easy to see why a package of Yabusele, Dadiet, minimum contract filler and second-round picks wouldn’t excite the Mavericks. Marshall is having a strong season, averaging career highs in points (14.7), rebounds (4.9), assists (3.0) and steals (1.0).

He would address the Knicks’ need for another ball-handler and playmaker, providing more size than a backcourt trade option. Regarded as a solid and sometimes elite defender throughout his career, Marshall would be a nice upgrade for New York’s second unit.

Alas, it sounds as if they would be outbid to acquire his services by other teams on the trade market.

