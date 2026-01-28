Top Three Potential Landing Spots for Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele

The Guerschon Yabusele experiment with the New York Knicks hasn't gone as planned. After signing a two-year, $12 million deal last offseason following a solid stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, the French forward has averaged just 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds this season.

Multiple reports confirm that New York is actively shopping Yabusele ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. The Knicks are talking to several teams about moving the struggling forward.

Head coach Mike Brown has basically given up on him. Yabusele's been stuck in garbage time most games while shooting just 38.8% from the field and 30.3% from three. That's a massive drop from his Philadelphia days.

The Knicks are hard-capped and need roster flexibility badly. But Yabusele's value has tanked so hard that teams aren't exactly lining up. New York will probably have to throw in draft picks just to get a deal done.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks represent an interesting option here. A potential deal involving Naji Marshall could work financially, as the Knicks have expressed interest in the versatile wing who's averaging 14.7 points on an affordable $9 million salary.

Dallas might consider taking on Yabusele alongside draft picks and young players like Pacome Dadiet. The rebuilding Mavericks would need significant sweeteners though, especially given how poorly Yabusele's played this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans could be the most realistic destination. The Pelicans are reportedly open to discussing deals for both Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi, two players the Knicks have targeted for different reasons.

Alvarado is the bigger prize. The Brooklyn native would bring exactly what New York needs off the bench - defensive intensity and actual playmaking. He's averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 assists on a team-friendly $4.5 million salary, with reports pegging his cost at multiple second-round picks.

Missi adds another wrinkle. The second-year center has seen his minutes drop after New Orleans drafted Derik Queen, and he could provide insurance behind Mitchell Robinson. Getting both players would likely require Yabusele, draft compensation, and maybe Dadiet.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland represents the most complicated option. Marc Stein reported the Knicks have explored pathways to acquiring veteran guard Jrue Holiday, though most believe New York is focused on smaller deals.

Holiday makes $32.4 million this season with two more years remaining through 2027-28. To make the salaries work, the Knicks would need to package multiple players together. That's where Yabusele could fit in - bundled with other contracts like Pacome Dadiet and potentially draft picks to reach Holiday's salary number.

At 35 years old, Holiday doesn't perfectly match Portland's timeline either. But if the Trail Blazers decide they want to shed his contract for financial flexibility, New York could provide the salary filler they need while getting a veteran presence in return.

Whatever happens, New York will need to add draft capital to get this done. Yabusele's disappointing production has turned him into a salary dump rather than a valuable trade piece. With less than two weeks until the deadline, the Knicks are running out of time.

