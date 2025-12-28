Latest Update On Every Injured Knicks Player

The New York Knicks are managing three injury situations heading into late December. Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, and Josh Hart are all sidelined with various ailments as the team holds a 22-9 record atop the Atlantic Division.

Hart's absence hit hardest on Christmas Day. The forward sprained his ankle during the comeback win over Cleveland and hasn't traveled with the team since. McBride has missed seven straight games with his own ankle issue, while Shamet continues working back from the shoulder injury that's kept him out since late November.

The timing complicates matters for a Knicks team that just survived a brutal stretch. New York rattled off wins against quality opponents while rotating through lineups, but depth only carries you so far.

Here's the latest on when all three players might return.

Josh Hart Sidelined with Sprained Ankle

Hart has been excellent this season, posting 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. His absence creates a noticeable gap in New York's starting lineup, particularly given his versatility on both ends of the floor.

According to James L. Edwards III on X, Hart's ankle injury will keep him out for an extended period. Edwards reported that "Per league sources, Josh Hart is still undergoing evaluation on his sprained right ankle. He didn't travel with the team for this three-game road trip and will be re-evaluated when the Knicks get home."

Shamet is continuing rehab and full on-court basketball activities. He is progressing well and working his way toward contact, league sources say. https://t.co/eievceY60M — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 27, 2025

Hart's production encompasses everything from high-motor rebounding to playmaking that elevates teammates. He's posted double-digit rebounds six times already this season and maintains a steal rate around 2.0 per game. Since assuming a full-time starting role in late November, the Knicks have posted an 8-1 record.

His value extends beyond the box score. Hart provides switchability on defense, the ability to guard opposing wings, and rebounding strength that has helped compensate for Mitchell Robinson's injury absences earlier this season.

Miles McBride Out with Ankle Injury

Miles McBride | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old backup point guard has been a key contributor this season, averaging 11.6 points and 2.5 assists across 27.0 minutes per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. His improved offensive efficiency has made him a reliable backup option behind Jalen Brunson.

Ian Begley of SNY provided an update on McBride's status, reporting that "On the most recent injury report, the Knicks updated Miles McBride's status to out for tonight vs ATL. McBride had been listed as questionable last night/earlier today." Although he didn’t play in this match, it’s expected that he’ll be back soon.

On most recent injury report, Knicks updated Miles McBride’s status to out for tonight vs ATL. McBride had been listed as questionable last night/earlier today. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 27, 2025

McBride's 44.4% three-point shooting represents significant progress from his first three NBA seasons, when he averaged between 2.2 and 3.5 points nightly in limited minutes. The West Virginia product's identity centers on perimeter defense, with the ability to guard both point guards and undersized wings.

His assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.9:1 demonstrates responsible ball handling rather than forcing volume creation. McBride has seized increased opportunities when Brunson has dealt with injuries, evolving his shooting profile to include more catch-and-shoot opportunities alongside his pull-up threes.

Landry Shamet Progressing from Shoulder Injury

Landry Shamet | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old shooting specialist has been out since sustaining a shoulder injury on Nov. 23 against Orlando. Before going down, Shamet appeared in 15 games and averaged 9.3 points across 20.9 minutes while shooting 45.2% overall with a 39.7% three-point clip.

Ian Begley provided an encouraging update on Shamet's recovery, reporting that "Landry Shamet (shoulder) doing full on court basketball activities, per league source, and is working his way to contact. As noted at the time, Shamet should be able to fully recover without any procedures. Should be back next month, barring any setbacks."

Landry Shamet (shoulder) doing full on court basketball activities, per league source, and is working his way to contact. As noted at the time, Shamet should be able to fully recover without any procedures. Should be back next month, barring any setbacks — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 27, 2025

His most memorable performance came on Nov. 14 when he exploded for a career-high 36 points against Miami, including 30 points in the second half. That outing demonstrated his value as an emergency scorer when the Knicks face guard injuries.

Shamet brings eight years of NBA experience and a career 38.6% three-point percentage to New York's bench. His role fluctuates based on personnel availability, functioning as a spot-up threat in limited minutes when the roster is healthy but capable of expanded production when needed.

The Knicks currently face their most manageable injury situation in weeks. Hart and McBride should return within the next two weeks based on their re-evaluation timelines, while Shamet's January target date aligns with the team's cautious approach. New York has weathered earlier absences from Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns to build their 22-9 record, and getting these three rotation pieces back healthy only strengthens their position atop the Atlantic Division.

