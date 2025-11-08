Three 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Knicks Should Target
The college basketball season has officially arrived. Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybansta are expected to be the first to hear their names called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Although the New York Knicks are expected to not be picking in the top three, let alone the lottery, they can aim to target a few diamond in the rough prospects later in the first round.
The Knicks own their own pick as well as a top-eight-protected pick via Washington. With the current expectations of the Wizards, who are in full rebuild mode, the Knicks will most likely only be drafting using their own selection.
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Knicks are tied for third in the NBA for the oldest team, with an average age of 28.4 according to nbaage.com. Here is an early list of three prospects that should be on the Knicks' radar ahead of the start of the college basketball season.
Isaiah Evans - Duke Guard
In the modern style of NBA basketball, a team could never have too much shooting. That is what Duke sophomore Guard Isaiah Evans brings to the table.
Evans decided to forgo the 2025 NBA draft to return to Duke in hopes of a strong sophomore campaign. With the likes of Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel departing campus and entering the NBA, the window for a stellar season is now wide open. Although the Blue Devils have a strong incoming freshmen class headlined by the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, look for Isaiah Evans to benefit from the attention the twins will draw.
Evans, as a freshman, averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 41.6% from three.
Expect the 6'6 sophomore sharpshooter to have more of a focal point in Jon Scheyer's offense. With a solid frame, sweet stroke, and high upside, expect the Knicks to have interest in Evans, boosting their backcourt depth to go along with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Tyler Kolek, and Miles McBride.
Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Power forward / Center
Chris Cenac Jr. is a 6'10 forward with a 7'4 wingspan, entering his freshman season for the Houston Cougars, who have national championship aspirations under legendary head coach Kelvin Sampson.
After a heartbreaking defeat to the Florida Gators in the National Championship game last season, the Cougars look to repeat their successful season with an experienced roster and a game-changing freshman power forward in Cenac Jr.
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson's contract is set to expire following the conclusion of this season, and backup forward Guerschon Yabusele has a player option. With the possibility of the Knicks' front court taking a major hit next season, the Knicks' front office could target a high-ceiling prospect like the Houston freshman power forward.
Throughout his high school career, Cenac Jr. has shown the ability to thrive in the dunkers position, whether it is catching lobs, finishing through contact, or being able to move his offensive game to the perimeter.
Cenac Jr. is also a superb rim protector, using his athleticism to enforce the interior and block shots with ease. With a high motor, smooth game, and ultra-high ceiling, the Knicks should have their eyes set on Cenac Jr. to add to their front court for the future alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.
Isiah Harwell - Houston Wing
The second Houston Cougar to make the list, Isiah Harwell, fits the prototypical Houston three-and-D wing that would thrive in a New York Knicks uniform.
Harwell is a lights-out sniper from beyond the arc and is more than capable of locking down opposing teams' top scorers. Standing at 6'6 and weighing 220 pounds, Harwell is a tough wing that thrives on both ends of the ball.
On the offensive end, Harwell shows aggression attacking downhill with his strong frame, and shows off his jumper with a smooth stroke from beyond the arc. Defensively, Harwell is a menace in the passing lanes, a solid off-ball defender, and tends to create chaos due to his pestering defensive efforts.
Coming from a basketball family, Harwell fits the mold required to win over the New York faithful. With the potential to be mentored by three-and-D wings like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, Harwell might be in the perfect situation to learn from the very best the game has to offer.
