Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors Give Knicks New Hope

New York Knicks fans are celebrating after breakup rumors surfaced between diehard supporter Timothée Chalamet and reality star Kylie Jenner. The split, which reportedly ended their two-year relationship, has sparked wild theories about championship curses finally being lifted.​



The Knicks faithful erupted on social media after popular fan account Big Knick Energy posted, "Timothee Chalamet broke the curse for the Knicks chip." The tweet quickly gained traction across Twitter as fans connected the dots between the actor's split from Jenner and the team's championship aspirations.​

Breaking the Curse

The curse logic stems from Jenner's lifelong allegiance to the Los Angeles Lakers, creating what fans viewed as a toxic basketball relationship. When the couple attended multiple Knicks games together at Madison Square Garden during the 2025 playoffs, some supporters worried the reality star's presence brought bad 'juju' to the franchise.​

Chalamet, a vocal New York native and passionate Knicks supporter, was frequently spotted courtside with Jenner throughout their relationship. The actor's commitment to his team never wavered, but fans questioned whether dating someone from Lakers royalty could doom their championship dreams.​

Knicks Fans React

Knicks Nation wasted no time flooding social media with reactions to the breakup news. "Knicks have an existing curse. You are never getting rid of it," one skeptical fan wrote, refusing to buy into the optimism.​

Others praised Chalamet's decision. "I have more respect for him now," one user noted, applauding the split.​

"Rumor has it she said Brunson wasn't the best Guard in the East," another fan joked, adding fuel to the fire. One supporter posted a photo of a broken chain, symbolizing that the Knicks were finally free from the curse.​

"Word on the street is she dropped that Brunson ain't the top guard in the East," another user added, echoing similar sentiments about the All-Star point guard.​

"Well done Timmy, thank you," one grateful fan posted in celebration.​

The jokes kept coming as one user claimed, "She drafted Maxey over Brunson in their shared Fantasy team," suggesting basketball differences doomed the romance.​

However, not everyone bought into the narrative of the curse. "STOP SAYING 🗽 The Knicks don't believe in things like that," one fan protested.​

The most optimistic take came from a fan who declared, "Knicks NBA champions confirmed," signaling renewed hope for the franchise's first title since 1973.​

