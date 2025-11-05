Will Knicks Send White House Cease and Desist? Fans Demand It
The New York Knicks are facing a fresh logo controversy, and their fans want answers. Just two weeks after the team sent a cease-and-desist letter to mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for using the Knicks' iconic orange and blue design in a campaign ad, another organization has now used a similar Knicks-themed graphic.
This time, the White House featured the logo in a recent social media post, reigniting the debate about intellectual property and consistency.
Knicks Fans Call for Equal Treatment
Knicks fans immediately took to social media, pointing out the double standard. One Knicks fan posted, "Cease and desist IMMEDIATELY!!!!!!!!" demanding immediate action from the team's legal team.
Another wrote, "Mamdani did the same thing for his campaign and the knicks hit him with a cease and desist notice."
Another fan drew the direct comparison, writing, "Will the Knicks treat Trump the way they treated Mamdani? 2 weeks ago: 'The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy.'"
One fan tagged the New York Knicks account and said, "copyright infringement," while another tagged them saying "sue the White House."
Another user wrote tagging "well, why not cease and desist the white house now ? And trump dont ever disrespect the knicks again."
More fans chimed in with sarcasm and frustration. One Knicks fan said, "Is James Dolan going to send out a cease and desist to the White House for parodying the Knicks logo?"
Another posted, "Knicks finna send yall a mean a** cease and desist," while several others noted, "Knicks better send him a cease and desist just like they did to Zohran."
The consistent message from fans was clear: if the Knicks protected their logo in one situation, they should do the same now.
While all this was going on, a user who was at Mamdani HQ saw this logo being displayed on the screen.
Knicks Must Redirect Focus to Court
While the logo drama unfolds off the court, the Knicks have basketball to focus on. Tonight, the team faces the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden in a matchup that should provide some welcome distraction.
The Knicks come into the game with solid momentum, carrying a 4-3 record early in the season. Karl-Anthony Towns, now a Knick after his trade, will face off against his former team for the first time.
The Timberwolves arrive in New York with a two-game winning streak but will be without Anthony Edwards due to injury.
The game tips off this evening with plenty of intrigue on the court. For now, Knicks fans will have to wait and see if the team's legal team addresses the latest logo controversy. Still, the more immediate focus is whether the team can execute in a crucial matchup against Minnesota at home.
While logo controversies swirl off court, the Knicks must redirect their focus to basketball. Tonight's crucial matchup against Minnesota is where it matters, winning games far outweighs any legal drama.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!