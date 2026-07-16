Oziyah Sellers Still Has Major Work to Do to Make Knicks Dream Happen

Oziyah Sellers is no stranger to Madison Square Garden. The guard called MSG home for his lone season at St. John's. Now, he's trying to stick around with the New York Knicks Summer League squad.

It would be a feel-good story if Sellers managed to find his way to the Knicks, but more important than storylines is his play on the court. So far, there have been some positives and negatives from Sellers.

His most recent game was his best. The young guard contributed to the Knicks' 86-75 win, scoring 10 points in 22 minutes and going 5 for 9 from the field. That came with seven rebounds and one assist. While on the floor, he had a +5 plus-minus.

St Johns Oziyah Sellers coast to coast dunk for the summer Knicks pic.twitter.com/aN4PFsIwEy — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 13, 2026

The negative, though, was that he was 0-3 from beyond the arc, failing to knock down a single three. He also had two turnovers. While this was his best Vegas pefroamnce, he's still averaging just five points.

Oziyah Sellers hasn't been as impressive as others for Knicks at Summer League

If Sellers is going to show the Knicks that he is worth rostering, he'll have to be better, especially from three.

He shot 35.1% from beyond the arc last year. That was one of his strengths in college, as he helped get the Johnnies to their first Sweet 16 since 1999, but his ability to shoot from three just hasn't materialized in the games that he has been in.

It would be a cool story, but right now, Tyler Nickel and Jack Kayil have been the rookie standouts. The Knicks were hoping to stash Kayil, but in his summer league debut, he scored 12 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists. On top of that, he had two steals.

Kayil then followed that up with an even better game after that. He scored 19 points, knocking down three threes, while shooting 6 of 13 from the field.

As for Nickel, his shooting has been as advertised. This summer, he has knocked down an astounding 13 three-pointers.

Double Nickel is averaging 14.3 points, four rebounds, and one assist. He even has a few steals to his name. While he may not make the team, his shooting is so good that he's a great two-way signing and fallback plan if Landry Shamet gets hurt again.

Sellers is clearly behind the two of them. If there is one more positive, though, it's that the lights in the Garden won't be too bright for him. He knows what it means to play in New York.

"Obviously, being at St. John's, we play pretty much all our home games at the Garden, so I feel like we have a lot of the same fanbase," Sellers told the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "Knicks fans, a lot of them are St. John's fans. It's kind of like a perfect fit, transitioning right to the Knicks."

The Knicks signing Sellers to a two-way deal or making him a camp invite would probably be the most likely way his Odyssey back to the Garden can happen.

Unfortunately, he hasn't shown enough so far, but he's easy to root for. If he can pop off in the remaining two Las Vegas exhibitions, he'd signifcantly increase his current chances of returning to MSG again.