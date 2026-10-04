Knicks Getting Great Signs From Tyler Kolek Despite Tricky Position

The Knicks head into their championship defense pretty set at every position. While the backup center spot has left some fans disappointed, the starting lineup and main reserves are clear. That has left third-year man Tyler Kolek as one of the few odd men out.

Jalen Brunson is the captain, best player, and reigning Finals MVP. Jose Alvarado, the backup point guard, comes into the season wanting to compete for a Sixth Man of the Year award. But that hasn’t stopped the former Marquette Golen Eagle from maintaining a good mindset.

When asked about the upcoming season, Kolek highlighted consistency, confidence, and hunger.

"Early on in the season, I was finishing at a high level. And then later on in the year, I was getting in there, maybe I was looking a little too passive," Kolek said recently, via the New York Post. "So just looking for my shot, being more aggressive in the paint, and then that opens everything else up. Having the defense collapse, and then finding sprays for our guys."

Kolek also spoke highly of his captain and what he can take away from Brunson’s game. "Obviously, Jalen is amazing in the midrange, amazing with floaters, finishing at the rim," Kolek said. "So taking that aspect of the game as a smaller guard—I need to be really efficient in the paint and around the rim. And that'll open everything else for us."

The point guard has enjoyed his post-championship offseason as many of the Knicks have. But he’s ready to move on and is aware that there is a lot of work ahead.

"Internally we got to block out what the fans are thinking and everything that the media is going to say," Kolek said. "We shouldn't have to be motivated. We're champions. We know what it looks like. And we're not just satisfied with one."

Tyler Kolek's positive head space is great news for Knicks despite murky future

All of this has to be incredibly encouraging to hear for the Knicks. Players can sometimes lose the motivation to continue improving. Worse off, they can express unhappiness via a trade request or complaints through the media.

Instead, Kolek has remained focused despite being in a complicated situation. He’s said all of the right things and has struck the perfect balance between staying confident and being selfless and patient.

Kolek has proven that regardless of how fans want to grade the front office’s ability to find talent and value in the draft, they have done a remarkable job of finding players with the right mindset.

During Leon Rose’s tenure, pretty much every coach and player-regardless of if they are veterans or not- have come in with the right attitude. They prioritize the team and winning and are always looking to improve. The reserve point guard is the latest example of that.

The young point guard’s role and future with the franchise remains very much in flux. He finds himself constantly amongst trade rumors. And even were he to stay a Knick, his path to getting consistent minutes likely only comes as a result of injuries.

But his positive mindset and recent quotes should be a great sign for both the Knicks and any other potential suitors. New York, as well as other teams, can rest assured knowing he’ll continue to work on his game even when he isn’t getting consistent minutes but be ready whenever his number is called.

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