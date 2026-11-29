"We were down...thought if he came in and hit a 3, the bench would get into it. It would get everybody hyped...he did more than that."

That's what head coach Mike Brown said about Tyler Nickel after the Knicks' 121-102 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. In his regular-season NBA debut, the rookie scored five points on 2 of 3 shooting in eight minutes. He failed to record any other stat besides four fouls. But evidenced by his quote, Brown seemed happy with what Nickel provided in his limited minutes.

While Brown hasn't offered up any additional quotes about Nickel since then, he did utilize him again in the Knicks' Friday night loss to the Heat. It was just for a minute and a half, but after not appearing in any of New York's first 17 games, Nickel now has played in back-to-back games.

And this points to a potentially larger development for the rookie entering December: making it onto the depth option menu.

Knicks appear to be taking Tyler Nickel more seriously now as actual rotation option

That's not the most surprising, per se. After seeing just how sweet of a jumper the sharpshooter has, some believed he could end up playing a role this season, but not this early in the season.

Now, this may not be a permanent thing. The Knicks are down multiple men. OG Anunoby is dealing with calf issues. Miles McBride is dealing with pain in the same area he underwent surgery earlier this year. And Andre Drummond and Jordan Clarkson are sidelined as well. New York won't be without all of those guys for the entire season, so expecting Nickel's recent appearances to be a cosntant fixture may be overzealous.

The Knicks can, and arguably should, be very patient with Anunoby and McBride, though. Anunoby, even with a down year from three, remains one of the Knicks' three most important players. And they will not get as far as they want without him fully healthy. New York also needs McBride to be healthy as well, regardless of if it plans on trading him or playing out the season with him.

If the Knicks have to plan on being without those two for an extended period, the path to Nickel playing more and for longer remains open. A lot of those minutes will likely continue to go to Pacome Dadiet, whose future with the team also remains in flux. But there should be some trickle down minutes left for Nickel.

Mike Brown's recent quotes suggest we may be seeing more of Tyler Nickel going forward

We've seen Brown consistently be open to changes in the rotation during his short time as the Knicks' coach. If Nickel can continue to impress him, like he did against the Cavaliers, then his three-point gravity and defensive fight could earn him a stretch of games while the Knicks rest up.

That hypothetical also becomes even more likely given the Knicks' upcoming schedule. After playing a strong Hawks team on Sunday, New York gets to play the Bulls, Bucks, Wizards, and Hornets over the following two weeks. Assuming the Knicks can get out to some big leads in those games, Nickel could find himself playing even more.

A two-game sample size is, well, just two games. It's a very small one. And obviously, things that happen in November don't always mean much in the grand scheme of things. But if McBride, whose role continues to be in question, or Mohamed Diawara, who has struggled to make a mark this season, are dealt at some point this season, then Nickel's recent stint could be a signal that the team may eventually consider him as a nightly depth piece, instead of only having a chance to suit up.

It is still a long shot that Nickel ends up being a consistent part of the rotation. But plenty of people said the same thing about Diawara last season, and Dadiet this season, so never say never. Brown has remained very transparent as the Knicks' coach, and his recent quotes/usage with Nickel suggest we could be seeing more of him going forward.

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