What Knicks Fans Need to Know About NBA Cup Schedule, Results, History and More

The Knicks will begin their other title defense on Friday, as they play in their first NBA Cup game since beating the Spurs in this event last December. Following a slower start to the campaign, this higher-intensity environment could be exactly what helps wake up the reigning champs.

Let's take a look at all the key information for the entirety of the Knicks' 2026 NBA Cup run, and make sure to come back for all the updates that unfold throughout the year.

Knicks 2026 NBA Cup group, opponents and bracket

The Knicks were placed in the East Group B for the 2026 NBA Cup in the summer. This is a challenging group, with the 76ers, Cavaliers, Heat, and Pacers also being members. New York will face each of those teams once, with two being on the road and two at home, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 27.

The winner of East Group B—who has the best record in group play —will automatically advance to the quarterfinals. The team that finishes second in the group may advance to the quarterfinals as the one "wild card" allowed for each conference, but it will depend on how their record stacks up against the two other second-place group finishers.

Below is the East bracket from the 2025 NBA Cup. The quarterfinals feature the top four teams from each conference based on group play, seeded 1-4.

NBA.com | NBA.com

The quarterfinals for the 2026 NBA Cup will take place on Dec. 4-5, followed by the semis on Dec. 8 and/or Dec. 9. The NBA Cup Championship is slated for Dec. 11, played at the neutral site of Hinkie Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

If the Knicks do not advance to the playoffs of the NBA Cup, two of their regular-season games between Dec. 9 and 15 will count as part of the event but will not have any impact on the NBA Cup itself.

Knicks 2026 NBA Cup schedule and results tracker

The Knicks will play the 76ers on the road on Oct. 30 in their first 2026 NBA Cup group play game. This is followed by a road game against the Pacers on Nov. 13, then home games on Nov. 25 against the Cavaliers and Nov. 27 against the Heat.

Date Time Knicks' opponent Venue Result Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. ET 76ers Xfinity Mobile Center TBD Nov. 13 7 p.m. ET Pacers Gainbridge Fieldhouse TBD Nov. 25 7:30 p.m. ET Cavaliers Madison Square Garden TBD Nov. 27 7 p.m. ET Heat Madison Square Garden TBD

Knicks NBA Cup history, past records

The Knicks have an all-time NBA Cup record of 10-2 during the group stage. They are 3-2 in the group stage, losing once in 2023 and once in 2024. But they won in the quarterfinals, semis, and the title round in 2025.

The Knicks are one of three franchises to have won an NBA Cup championship so far, the other two being the Lakers (2023) and Bucks (2024).

Year Group play record Won NBA cup group? Made NBA Cup playoffs? NBA Cup playoffs result 2023 3-1 No Yes Lost in quarterfinals 2024 4-0 Yes Yes Lost in quarterfinals 2025 3-1 Yes Yes Won championship 2026 TBD TBD TBD TBD

Knicks 2026 NBA Cup storylines to watch

The 2026 NBA Cup is a great opportunity for the Knicks to face some hated foes and try to build some positive momentum after stumbling out of the gate.

The Oct. 30 matchup versus Philadelphia is perhaps the biggest game for New York in the group stage, as going undefeated will likely punch its ticket to the playoff rounds. The 1-4 Heat aren't a massive threat, and the 2-3 Pacers are currently rocked by injuries. The 3-2 Cavaliers haven't instilled much fear in anyone to begin the year, either.

Nonetheless, the Knicks should see top East talent in their rematch with the Sixers following opening night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo in Miami, Tyrese Haliburton's first taste of NBA action since his knee injury, and the Cavs' potential to be deadly if they play as a team.

The Cup could also be an opportunity for the ascending Tyler Kolek to once again put together a performance that gets the Knicks' attention, especially with Jose Alvarado injured. This would be a great stage for Mohamed Diawara and the quiet James Wiseman to show New York something encouraging, but it remains to be seen how seriously Mike Brown takes this event.

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