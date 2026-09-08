Why Knicks Shouldn't Reunite With Taj Gibson After His Release

Three things in life have been certain over the last few years: death, taxes, and Taj Gibson being an end-of-bench option for the New York Knicks. The veteran center spent two separate stints with the organization over four seasons and has won over fans in the past with his love for the city, his selflessness, and toughness.

After a trade that sent him to the New Pelicans on Tuesday, he's now a likely candidate to be waived, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. And with the Knicks' need for a third-string center being among the worst-kept secrets in the league (if we can even call it that), Gibson's name has come up as a potential option.

There is some justification in wanting him back. He knows the team well. He's played here. He's a low-maintenance guy and player who'll always stay ready. But as much as I hate saying this, the Knicks should not look for a Gibson reunion.

It would certainly make for a feel-good story. The behind-the-scenes content and having Gibson back around some of the guys would be wholesome to see. Gone are the days of the Knicks signing players just for sentiment, though.

The Knicks should look for a better option than Taj Gibson

As the defending champions, the Knicks now have a target on their back. The Eastern Conference is stronger and deeper than it was last year. And however hard their run to their first Finals felt, this season should only prove to be more difficult.

With the Knicks having their sights set on repeating as champions and hopefully nothing else, their priority should be to fill out the rest of the roster with the best possible players. Guys who can provide something unique or give the team something they need. They cannot afford, quite literally, to give out a contract to a guy who likely won't be able to provide much.

The seasoned journeyman has plenty of postseason experience and, in a pinch, could provide the Knicks with just enough defense and rebounding to hold down the fort in an emergency. There is just no upside with Gibson, though. The front office may be better served looking for unproven players, or ones who at least have a higher ceiling. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, the Knicks currently roster two players who may not be fully available to play their expected minutes.

Towns has been relatively healthy as a Knick, but he's dealt with lingering knee pain during his tenure in New York. And not only that, his foul troubles have been well documented. And while Drummond doesn't experience the same kind of foul trouble as a reserve, he's also missed a handful of games, and the 33-year-old isn't getting any younger. The solution behind the pair likely shouldn't be a 41-year-old who hasn't played more than 52 games or topped 1000 minutes played since 2020.

Could Gibson garner a training camp invite? Sure, but the assumption is that there are younger and, more importantly, better options out there. If all else fails and multiple options reject the Knicks' offer or go down with an injury, having Gibson available as a last-resort option could provide some value for the reasons mentioned above. But even then, there are plenty of other players the Knicks should give opportunities to.

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