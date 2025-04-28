Kendrick Perkins Claims Anthony Edwards Will Win Title Before Lakers' Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers are down 3-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.
Luka Doncic had a dominant 38-point showing, but it proved to not be enough compared to a monster 43 points, nine rebounds, and six assists performance from Anthony Edwards that propelled Minnesota to the victory.
More Lakers: Lakers' Luka Doncic, LeBron James Match Kobe Bryant and Shaq in Huge Playoff Feat
The morning after the defeat, NBA veteran and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins felt as if Edwards was on track to win a championship before Doncic, and even touched on why he believed the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with him.
"Watching the fourth quarter... in particular, I saw what [Mavericks general manager] Nico Harris[on] was talking about, when it comes down to the reason why he traded Luka," said Perkins.
Doncic had seven points in the fourth quarter on 1-6 shooting. Alternatively, Edwards put up 16 points in the final quarter as his team entered the fourth down 94-84.
“Anthony Edwards is going to win a championship before Luka Doncic," said Perkins. "Anthony Edwards is built different. Anthony Edwards is a better all-around basketball player than Luka Doncic."
The Lakers were outscored in the fourth 19-32 in the defeat. LeBron James was scoreless in the last quarter, but provided three blocks and a steal.
When the question of fatigue came up post game, the NBA's All-Time leading scorer said said that that had nothing to do with the shot.
"I don't think fatigue had anything to do with it. We just missed some point-blank shots," James said.
Doncic agreed with his superstar teammate post game and creditted the Timberwolves defense, especially in the final moments of Game 4.
"This is the playoffs. Fatigue shouldn't play a role in this," Doncic said. "They just executed better on the defensive end during the last minute."
Game 5 heads back to Los Angeles on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT. The Lakers are on the brink of elimination and will go through their most pivotal battle of the season with the young Timberwolves hungry to advance to the next round.
More Lakers: Lakers HC JJ Redick Blasts Referees Following Brutal Game 4 Loss
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Draws Major Reactions From Fans After Game 3 Defeat
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.