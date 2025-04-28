Lakers' Luka Doncic, LeBron James Match Kobe Bryant and Shaq in Huge Playoff Feat
Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic found themselves in rare air during the first half of Sunday's Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin (via ESPN Stats & Info), the dynamic duo have become the first Lakers twosome to notch 20 or more points apiece in the same half since Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant accomplished the feat during the 2002 playoffs, en route to their third consecutive championship.
In the opening half, James finished with 22 points and three assists through the contest's first two quarters thanks to a ton of foul calls, while Doncic notched 21 points.
The Lakers fell in a Game 4 heartbreaker to the Timberwolves, and now face a 3-1 series hole. All-NBA superstar shooting guard Anthony Edwards scored 43 points in the victory, on 12-of-23 shooting from the field (5-of-10 from deep) and 14-of-17 shooting from the foul line, while also chipping in nine rebounds, six assists and a block. The three-time All-Star swingman contributed 16 of his 43 points in the fourth frame, during which the Timberwolves and Lakers traded buckets.
While James played solid defense, the clearly gassed 40-year-old scored zero points in a critical fourth quarter for Los Angeles.
In a whopping 46:14 of action, James finished with 27 points on just 5-of-9 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from long range), but managed to nab 18 foul shots, nailing 15. He also pulled down 12 boards, dished out eight dimes, swiped three steals and blocked three shots.
Across 45:49, Doncic scored 38 points on 13-of-28 shooting from the field (5-of-12 from distance) and 7-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe, while passing for two assists, pulling down one rebound, blocking a shot and logging a steal.
Minnesota has an opportunity close out the Lakers when the action returns to Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. That contest tips off at 7 p.m. PT.
