Lakers News: 2 LA Role Players Attended JJ Redick Press Conference
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced J.J. Redick as their next head coach on Monday. The press conference naturally drew a ton of attention as Redick, who had no prior coaching experience, addressed the media for the first time since getting hired last week.
Two Lakers players, Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent, were among the crowd in attendance for Redick's introduction to the Lakers. Both Wood and Vincent are coming off of their first seasons with the Lakers, and now will have their second coach with the team.
Wood averaged 17.4 minutes, 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in 50 games with the Lakers season. His numbers dipped significantly from his previous four NBA seasons when he averaged over 20 minutes and double-digit points per game.
Meanwhile, Vincent appeared in just 11 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 3.1 points. 0.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Vincent, who many thought could an underrated offseason pickup, missed much of the season due to a knee injury that he underwent surgery for.
The two players will look to have rebound seasons under Redick, assuming they stay with the team for next season. Aside from Wood and Vincent, Redick noted during his press conference that he had spoken with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Redick also has a notable relationship established with Lakers' star LeBron James, with whom he co-hosted the "Mind The Game" podcast with earlier this year.
