Lakers News: Asking Price for LA Trade Target Reportedly Still Very High
The Los Angeles Lakers have a big man problem.
Behind All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis, who himself has been grappling with plantar fasciitis since last season, most of L.A.'s big men have been hurt for weeks to months. Reserve center/power forward Christian Wood and bench power forward Jarred Vanderbilt have yet to make their season debuts as they work to rehabilitate from offseason surgeries. Backup center Jaxson Hayes has been out for weeks, to the point where two-way center Christian Koloko has served as Davis' primary backup, to middling effect.
Davis looks like his typical All-Star self this year in many respects, although it does seem like the plantar fasciitis is slowing him down a bit defensively. Through 27 games this season, the Kentucky product is averaging 27.4 points on .532/.326/.789 shooting splits, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals a night.
The 6-foot-10 big man is a nine-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA honoree and five-time All-Defensive Teamer. Los Angeles won't be able to acquire anyone close to that caliber to back him up. But the team could be looking for a starting-level center to take on a role either next to or behind Davis.
One of the top trade targets being honed in on, Utah Jazz starting center Walker Kessler, could prove quite costly in terms of future draft equity, writes Evan Sidery of Forbes.
"The Jazz will hold a high asking price for Walker Kessler in potential trade talks," Sidery reveals. "Utah previously desired multiple first-round picks or a top prospect alongside draft capital."
Multiple first round draft picks for a player on a cheap rookie-scale salary with scant-to-no All-Star upside is quite the ask.
That said, Kessler seems to have reclaimed the upside as a critical rim protector and finisher that he exhibited as an All-Rookie First Teamer during his 2022-23 pro debut season.
"Kessler joins Victor Wembanyama as the only players averaging a double-double and 2 blocks per game," Sidery adds.
This year, the 7-footer is averaging 11.1 points on 72.8 percent shooting from the floor and 60 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.5 swipes a night in 16 matchups so far for the 5-17 Jazz.
So will Los Angeles take this leap at this cost? It may behoove the club to wait out the market, and explore some other options, but a player with Walker's relative youth (he's 23) and ceiling as a defender is certainly the kind of intriguing young asset worth a look for the Lakers.
