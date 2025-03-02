Ben Simmons Injury Status Downgraded For Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a five game winning streak.
Coming off a home win against the other Los Angeles basketball team, the L.A. Clippers, the Lakers will get a chance to try and do it again on Sunday.
Friday night's game also happened to be newly-acquired guard Luka Doncic's 26th birthday. As a present to himself he dropped 31 points, five assists, and even added three steals.
LeBron James followed with 28 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in the win.
Former-Lakers and now-Clippers center Ivica Zubac led the way in scoring for the Clips with a monster 27 point outing on 13-15 shooting and cleaned the glass with 16 rebounds.
As the Lakers not just look to take on the Clippers for the second time in three days, but look down the road at what the playoffs will have in store for them, nothing is guaranteed. L.A. is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference at 37-21, but the next 24 games have almost no room for error down the stretch.
Eyeing the injury report, there may be some advantages for the Lakers as a key part of the Clippers rotation, former No. 1 overall Draft pick Ben Simmons, is once again listed.
Simmons will be a game time decision as he is currently listed as questionable on the latest edition of the NBA injury report. The 6-10 point guard is no stranger to injuries as he has been hampered with them for a large part of his career unfortunately, but the current ailment is left knee soreness.
The Lakers will need every advantage they can get, especially given the height that Simmons brings to a deep Clippers team. Another Clippers rotational piece on the injury report is Derrick Jones Jr., listed as out for Sunday.
Whoever ends up playing, or not playing, the Lakers are in control of their own destiny and need as many wins as they can before mid-April comes.
