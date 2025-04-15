Biggest Storylines For Lakers in Upcoming Playoff Series vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers were certainly hoping for an easier opponent to face in the first round of the playoffs. They have to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have one of the young rising stars in the league.
There are a lot of storylines to follow in this series. Los Angeles has home-court advantage for this series, so that gives them the confidence that they can advance.
The first storyline to follow has to do with Luka Doncic and his first playoff series with the Lakers. After leading the Mavericks to the Finals, can he do the same for the Lakers?
Doncic is one of the best scorers in the league, and his style of play is advantageous for the playoffs. He likes to play at a slower pace, which is what happens in the playoffs.
Doncic is a master of scoring in the half-court. His ability to score on a tough, defensive Minnesota team. They have one of the best rim-protectors in the league in Rudy Gobert.
Another storyline to watch during this series is how the Lakers plan on defending Anthony Edwards. Edwards is one of the most dynamic scorers in the league.
Rui Hachimura will likely defend him when the entire starting lineup is out there. Dorian Finney-Smith is going to be tasked with guarding him, as well.
How well Los Angeles defends Edwards will go a long way to determining if they will be able to beat the Timberwolves in the first round. He can take over a series by himself.
Perhaps the biggest storyline will be how the Lakers plan on helping Doncic on the defensive end of the floor. Edwards is going to do whatever he can to hunt him when he has the ball in his hands.
How the Lakers help him out is going to be a big thing to follow throughout the series. Doncic is by far the worst player that the Lakers have.
LeBron James might try to hedge over to help him out as they let Jaxson Hayes protect the rim. That shouldn't inspire a ton of confidence from Lakers fans.
JJ Redick Reveals Lakers Will Use New Strategy Against Timberwolves
