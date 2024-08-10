Lakers News: Bronny James Seen Cheering on LeBron, Team USA at Olympics
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James attended the Paris Olympics to watch his teammates take on Serbia in the semifinals on Thursday.
The 19-year-old witnessed a memorable comeback from the USA men's basketball team in the French capital. The Americans had soared past their opponents up until the semifinal matchup with Serbia.
Led by Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, Team USA forged an unforgettable comeback in the final minutes of the contest. Curry scored 36 points in the game, making it his best performance donning the USA jersey.
Curry was a point short of reaching the American Olympic record for men's basketball held by Carmelo Anthony and the most ever for an American player in an elimination game, per ESPN Stats & Information.
The final period featured a determined USA men's basketball group that outscored Serbia 32-15.
Led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Serbia's biggest lead in the game was as large as 17 points. Team USA trailed for 35 minutes of a 40-minute long game.
Defensively, Team USA stepped up in the fourth quarter preventing Serbia to make a three-point shot. The pivotal defensive stops allowed the Americans to get out in transition which made the way for Curry's remarkable performance.
Bronny witnessed a huge comeback that included an outstanding performance from his father, LeBron James.
The former USC Trojan and his father are set to become the first-ever father-son duo to play in the NBA together this fall. Bronny was selected by the Lakers in the second-round as the 55th overall pick, in June's 2024 NBA Draft.
Bronny has already faced a lot of adversity because of who his father is, but wearing the purple and gold this season is something so special.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made her first comments on the historical addition of Bronny to the organization in an interview with the Kids Sports Reporters, which was later posted to their Instagram, praising his work ethic and moxie — even if he had, to say the least, a statistically uneven run through his Summer League contests with Los Angeles.
All eyes will be on the father-son duo this year. Fans are anxious to witness history and how the pair will mesh together as teammates on the court.
