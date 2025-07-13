Drake Disses Lakers' LeBron James on Stage at Music Festival
Canadian rapper Drake took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during his latest performance.
Drake was involved in the biggest rap beef ever when he and LA rapper Kendrick Lamar produced several diss tracks aimed at each other.
The songs produced during the battle were deeply personal. The rappers went after each other's personal lives and family members in what ended up being a no-holds-barred approach.
Lamar was declared the winner of the back-and-forth by the public, and he proceeded to take a massive victory lap, which included a massive show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.
LeBron James attended the show and was filmed dancing along to Lamar's songs, which featured scathing lyrics aimed at Drake.
Since then, James and Drake have fallen out, and now the Canadian music star is taking his issues with James public.
While performing his hit song "Nonstop," Drake changed one of the lines in the song that mentioned James.
He rapped "6 to 23 but not Lebron" instead of "6 to 23 like I'm LeBron."
Drake and the Lakers star were friends for more than a decade. James attended the listening party for Drake's breakthrough mixtape "So Far Gone" and previously referred to the artist as "real family."
"What we have is real family,” James said in an interview with Yahoo Sports back in 2011.
“It’s not just because we are successful at what we do. We really care about one another on a day-to-day basis. Anytime you get a friend that can come and support you in what you do, I really respect that.”
Drake attended several of Bronny James' basketball games in high school as the pair grew closer, but in the aftermath of LeBron associating himself with Lamar, Drake is making his feelings clear.
Additionally, Drake covered up a tattoo that had James' high school jersey on it, replacing it with a tattoo of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Drake is from Toronto, where Gilgeous-Alexander was born. The guard captured his first NBA title this season and won the NBA MVP as well. He is establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the league.
While James is unlikely to engage with Drake, the pair likely won't be around each other for the foreseeable future.
