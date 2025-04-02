Lakers' LeBron James Praises Jaxson Hayes for Filling in 'Void' Left by Anthony Davis
Two (technical) Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers have converged for the revamped second season of LeBron James' "Mind The Game" basketball-and-wine podcast, now produced by Wondery along with James' company Uninterrupted.
With his former cohost JJ Redick graduating into a new gig as his Lakers head coach, James has brought in former two-time MVP point guard Steve Nash to sit alongside him and break down modern hoops. Nash was far past his All-Star Phoenix Suns/Dallas Mavericks prime during his three seasons with the Lakers from 2012-15. Back injuries limited him to appearing just 60 total games.
James made a point to single out perhaps the Lakers' biggest X-factor in their pursuit of a second title during the James era.
Although James and All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic are pretty reliably great, and the team has admirable depth at guard and along the wing, Los Angeles is a bit thin at the center position.
L.A. dealt away 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis (plus 3-and-D swingman Max Christie and a future 2029 first-round draft pick) in order to obtain Doncic in the first place.
The Lakers also brought in center/power forward Maxi Kleber and power forward Markieff Morris as part of the Doncic deal. Both clubs shipped out 2025 second-rounders to the Utah Jazz, with the Lakers also trading former 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino in the offing.
Los Angeles did attempt to bring in a rim-rolling lob threat option for Doncic in Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, but the team ultimately opted out of the Williams business and undid the deal when he failed a physical.
With Kleber still recuperating from a January foot surgery and Christian Wood long since cut, Jaxson Hayes has become L.A.'s starting center by default.
Alex Len has been a dud of a buyout market signing, compelling combo forward Rui Hachimura and occasionally James himself to serve as the team's backup fives.
Hayes, a free agent this summer, has been performing admirably in his role.
“I gotta give a big shoutout and credit to Jaxson Hayes," James said. "Him stepping into that void losing AD — it’s a lot. I think Jackson was like, 'I can’t make up for that,' and we didn’t ask him to make up for that."
The 7-footer out of Texas is averaging 7.0 points on 73.1 perecent shooting from the floor and 66.3 percent shooting from the foul line, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 steals a night.
"We needed Jackson to be high energy, be a force on offense, lob threat," James continued. "Jaxson has been unbelievable in his minutes and we’re gonna need that from him. We know how it unlocks Luka as well with the lob threat.”
