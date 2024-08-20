Former Lakers Forward Named MVP of Big3 Basketball League
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley has been named the MVP of the Big3 basketball league, a three-on-three basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.
Beasley last played in the NBA with the Lakers from 2018-19. He missed much of the season to help care for his sick mom, and was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in Feb. 2019. The Clippers waived him two days later. He appeared in 26 games for the Lakers with two starts, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game on the Lakers.
The former All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year with Kansas State was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. Beasley was a standout during his one season of college basketball, averaging 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
Following the draft, Beasley spent two years with the Heat before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in July 2010. He spent time with the Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks before ending up on the Lakers.
In the middle of his NBA career, Beasley began playing in the Chinese Basketball Association. He began his time in the CBA with the Shanghai Sharks in 2014, and later played for the Shandong Golden Stars.
After he was waived by the Clippers, Beasley joined the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Beasley and the Southern Tigers won the CBA Championship in 2019. He was also a two-time CBA All-Star and the league's Foreign MVP in 2016. He later played for the Cangrejeros de Santurce in the Puerto Rican basketball league, and had another brief stint with the Shanghai Sharks.
Beasley would later join the Big3, where he has shined this season playing for 3's Company. The 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game this season.
More Lakers:
Long-Retired Former Hall of Fame Laker to Suit Up For All-Star Tribute Game
Lakers' Bronny James and Dalton Knecht Both Given Surprising First 2K Ratings