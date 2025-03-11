Former Lakers Guard Believes There Is Silver Lining to LeBron James' Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers got some bad news when LeBron James injured himself in the game against the Boston Celtics over the weekend. It isn't just a bruise that he can get over quickly.
Instead, James will miss the next one to two weeks with a groin injury. It's the first major injury that James has suffered this season.
The Lakers will now have to try to get that second spot in the Western Conference standings without one of their best players. In fact, they sit a game behind the Nuggets for the second spot.
Los Angeles will still have Luka Doncic to carry the load. This is one of the big benefits of trading for one of the best players in the NBA.
One former NBA point guard believes that there is a silver lining to this injury for the Lakers. Lou Williams believes that the injury to James gives Doncic a chance to show the Lakers fans what they will be enjoying for the next few years.
"The Lakers are one injury away from being a really good team to going through some real turbulence...this is a great opportunity for Luka Doncic to show who he is to Laker nation."
Doncic hasn't been the dominant force that he was with Dallas so far with the Lakers. Part of that is that he needed to knock off the rust after being injured.
Part of it is adjusting to a new situation with new teammates in a new city. Now that he has time to adjust to his new surroundings, this could be a time for him to shine.
Los Angeles thinks that they have a chance to win games even without James. Doncic is someone who has proven that he can carry a team by himself.
Doncic will have to do that without their second-best player available. With James out, Doncic can be the alpha dog that he was in Dallas and take over games without a fear of fitting in.
Williams thinks that Doncic is good enough to keep the Lakers afloat for the next couple of weeks.
