Former Lakers Guard Looking to Make NBA Comeback Next Season
Patrick Beverley is a shining example of being reward for hard work and perseverance.
Growing up in a tough part of Chicago, he was able to avoid all distractions and earn a scholarship to the University of Arkansas. Some reported academic issues led to Beverley leaving school in order to pursue his dreams as a professional player.
For five years, Beverley toiled around Europe — playing in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia before finally breaking into the NBA with the Houston Rockets. His 12-year NBA career was punctuated by three All-NBA Defense selections. A gritty and tough player, Beverely brought immense energy and a dogged mindset which was widely respected across the league.
Beverley recently spoke on his own podcast, the Pat Bev Pod, where he intimated that he'd love to get back into the NBA. He played this past season in Israel for Hapoel Tel Aviv. Not only did he make this declaration known, but he offered up a very strong level of confidence that he can make a team should he be given a fair chance to do so.
"I'm making my entrance back to the NBA next year. I miss it. I [messaged] a couple of [general managers], a couple of coaches. I said 'listen, invite me to training camp. I don't need [any] favors. I don't need none of that. Just invite me to training camp and I'll do the rest."
Beverley's interest in a team appears to be contingent on opportunity rather than just being called in as a potential body during the preseason.
"We need to see which teams need a point [guard]. I know I can impact any team. If you got a roster spot there, let me fight for a roster spot."
As it pertains to the Lakers, Beverley likely wouldn't get a look as long as Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent are on the team. There's hopes ironically enough that Bronny James can develop into the athletic defensive guard stopper that Beverley became famous for.
With Beverley's experience level, coupled with his defensive mindset and always being in excellent shape, it wouldn't be shocking to see him latch on somewhere as he approaches his 37th birthday.
