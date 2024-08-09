Former Lakers Guard Signs With Greek Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Moi Hodge has signed to play basketball with Aris Basketball Club, which is part of the Greek Basketball League. Aris B.C. announced the signing in a press release.
Hodge heads abroad to play professional basketball after just one season in the NBA and G League. The 6-foot-3 guard went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, and signed a two-way contract with the Lakers afterward in July 2023.
Hodge appeared in seven regular season games for the Lakers during the 2023-24 season, averaging 2.0 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.2 steals per game during an average of 5.5 minutes of play.
Hodge was waived by the Lakers in Jan. 2024, and joined the South Bay Lakers 10 days later. Shortly after, Hodge was traded to the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers G-league team. He most recently played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024 NBA Summer League.
Prior to going pro, Hodge had an unusual path to play Division I college basketball. He went unrated out of high school, and began his career at junior college. He began at New Mexico Junior College, where he did not see any playing time, and then transferred to the State College of Florida. Hodge excelled at the State College of Florida, becoming ranked as the 11th best junior college player in the country.
Following his time in junior college, he transferred to Cleveland State University. Hodge averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game during his first year at Cleveland State. Hodge put together an even better second year in Cleveland, averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. He was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Horizon League after the season for his efforts.
Following a successful stint with Cleveland State, Hodge transferred to Missouri for his final season of college basketball. At Missouri, Hodge averaged 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.6 steals per game before heading to the NBA.
After one year in the NBA, Hodge heads to Aris B.C., which is one of the best teams in league history, having won 10 championships since their founding in 1922.
Hodge is far from the first former Laker to go play professional basketball abroad. Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins and Dwight Howard are all playing for the Taiwan Mustangs as they compete for the Asian Tournament title.
