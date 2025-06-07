Former NBA Center says Lakers' LeBron James Needs to Retire
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to forge ahead with LeBron James as one of their best players. He showed that he is more than capable of playing that role after making second-team All-NBA.
James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and knows his body better than anyone. It's clear that he is good enough to keep playing for as long as he wants.
With that being said, the end of his career is certainly near. He likely only has a few more years before he decides to hang it up.
Former NBA center thinks that LeBron James has no shot of winning another title and should retire
Not everyone believes that James can still play at a high level for another couple of years. Former NBA center Olden Polynice believes that James should retire.
Polynice played in the league for 15 seasons, so he knows what it means to have longevity in the league. He doesn't think that James has a chance of winning another ring, and said so on Byron Scott's Fast Break.
"The longevity aspect, I think it's getting a little bit too much now, because I'm like, dude, what else you want to do? It's time for you (James) to start thinking about retiring. He ain't getting no fifth ring unless he buys one, It ain't happening.”
Polynice doesn't believe that the Lakers are going to win another title with James on the roster. He doesn't believe that the Lakers have a good enough roster to do it.
James will play basketball as long as he still feels the fire to do so. He certainly has goals that he wants to accomplish before he hangs it up.
There is no one in the game of basketball who takes better care of his body than James. He will physically be able to hold up. The question is whether or not he'll be able to achieve those goals he has.
This season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
