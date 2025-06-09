Jaxson Hayes Breaks Silence on Potential Lakers Return
The Los Angeles Lakers will be heavily looking into adding to the frontcourt this summer. Los Angeles doesn't currently have a starting caliber center on the roster, so it will be a priority for the front office.
More Lakers news: Lakers Could Reportedly Have Tough Time Landing Center Upgrade
Every team around the NBA also understands this, so it could be tough for the Lakers to make any major moves. But one option for the Lakers is to bring back center Jaxson Hayes.
Hayes fared well as the starter for the Lakers during the regular season, but as the postseason got underway, his time on the court quickly faded. This has made many people skeptical of his returning to the team next year.
But Hayes has now broken his silence on the matter. Hayes took to social media and responded to a comment from a fan about his future in Los Angeles.
While it remains to be seen whether Hayes will come back to the Lakers, it looks like he hasn't shut the door. Los Angeles may look to him as an inexpensive center option this summer.
Khobi Price of The Orange County Register broke down how Los Angeles could look at Hayes this summer.
"How Hayes factors into the Lakers’ plans to replenish their big man depth will be one of the key storylines to follow of the offseason, especially with the manner Hayes’ season ended and how his role diminished."
If Hayes does return to the Lakers, it would likely be as a backup. Hayes served Los Angeles well and did start to develop some nice chemistry with star guard Luka Doncic.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Star Says Social Media Ruined LeBron James
But he showed down the stretch that he isn't a starting center, and Los Angeles will need to make an upgrade. However, there is some upside to bringing him back since he already understands the offense that head coach JJ Redick will run.
Over 56 games for the Lakers last season, Hayes averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. Hayes has shown throughout his career that he is a serviceable backup, and continuity could be important to this Lakers team.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Slams Haters With Simple Pushback Message
Former Lakers Coach Named Candidate For Knicks Job
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Impact Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Had on Him
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.