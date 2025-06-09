All Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Impact Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Had on Him

Nelson Espinal

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured the NBA MVP and is leading his team to a potential NBA title, powered in part by the lasting legacy of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the NBA, proficiently scores from all over the court, and defends solidly.

He is the focal point of the Thunder offense, generating points from continuous pick and rolls, along with jump shots.

He can finish at a high level and possesses a deadly mid-range jumper — a lost art in the modern NBA game.

Funnily enough, Bryant was one of the last masters of the mid-range, specializing in hitting contested shots accompanied by excellent footwork and a killer turnaround jump shot.

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently in the NBA Finals, playing at the grandest stage in basketball, and during a media session with reporters, he revealed what impact Bryant had on his game.

"That's probably my favorite player of all time. Never got the chance to meet him," he said about Bryant.

"His influence has gone through the roof because of the competitor and the basketball player that he was. Hopefully I'm somewhere close to that as a basketball player one day. But he was a special talent, special person, and God rest his soul."

Overall, there are several similarities between Bryant and Gilgeous-Alexander, both able to score on all three levels and able to carry an offense regardless of the spacing or talent on the court.

The reigning MVP was also the scoring champion, along with notching rebounds and making good passes.

Gilgeous-Alexander has a similar well-rounded game to Bryant, which is more of an old-school throwback.

At only 26 years old, the Thunder star is averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He attempted 21.8 field goals per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Bryant's legacy is unmatched. He is possibly the most influential basketball player ever.

The current crop of NBA players grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, and while Gilgeous-Alexander likely has no chance to match that level of influence, he is on his way to carving his own legacy.

More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Star Says Social Media Ruined LeBron James

Lakers Rumors: Latest Chris Paul Comments Could Hint at LA Future

Lakers' Perfect Center Target May Not Be Available After All: Report

Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Proven Right by Emergence of Tyrese Haliburton

Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez

Lakers Urged to Zero In on Knicks Star This Offseason

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News