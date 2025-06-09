Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Impact Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Had on Him
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured the NBA MVP and is leading his team to a potential NBA title, powered in part by the lasting legacy of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the NBA, proficiently scores from all over the court, and defends solidly.
He is the focal point of the Thunder offense, generating points from continuous pick and rolls, along with jump shots.
He can finish at a high level and possesses a deadly mid-range jumper — a lost art in the modern NBA game.
Funnily enough, Bryant was one of the last masters of the mid-range, specializing in hitting contested shots accompanied by excellent footwork and a killer turnaround jump shot.
Gilgeous-Alexander is currently in the NBA Finals, playing at the grandest stage in basketball, and during a media session with reporters, he revealed what impact Bryant had on his game.
"That's probably my favorite player of all time. Never got the chance to meet him," he said about Bryant.
"His influence has gone through the roof because of the competitor and the basketball player that he was. Hopefully I'm somewhere close to that as a basketball player one day. But he was a special talent, special person, and God rest his soul."
Overall, there are several similarities between Bryant and Gilgeous-Alexander, both able to score on all three levels and able to carry an offense regardless of the spacing or talent on the court.
The reigning MVP was also the scoring champion, along with notching rebounds and making good passes.
Gilgeous-Alexander has a similar well-rounded game to Bryant, which is more of an old-school throwback.
At only 26 years old, the Thunder star is averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He attempted 21.8 field goals per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor.
Bryant's legacy is unmatched. He is possibly the most influential basketball player ever.
The current crop of NBA players grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, and while Gilgeous-Alexander likely has no chance to match that level of influence, he is on his way to carving his own legacy.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Star Says Social Media Ruined LeBron James
Lakers Rumors: Latest Chris Paul Comments Could Hint at LA Future
Lakers' Perfect Center Target May Not Be Available After All: Report
Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Proven Right by Emergence of Tyrese Haliburton
Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez
Lakers Urged to Zero In on Knicks Star This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.