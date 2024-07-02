Lakers News: Further Details on Klay Thompson's Decision Not to Sign with LA
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the opportunity to sign longtime rival and former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson on Monday as Thompson opted to join the Dallas Mavericks. He signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million sign-and-trade deal. The Mavericks are adding Thompson and a future second round draft selection from the Charlotte Hornets, the Hornets are acquiring ex-Mavericks backup shooting guard Josh Green, and Golden State will add the less favorable of the Denver Nuggets' or Philadelphia 76ers' 2025 second round draft selections, Dallas' 2031 second, and a $16 million trade exception.
Prior to free agency, there was momentum indicating that Thompson could have been heading to the Lakers. His dad replied to a tweet on social media saying he hoped Thompson would come to the Lakers. Additionally, Thompson was born in Los Angeles and has connections to the area. Instead though, Thompson is heading to Dallas.
Thompson was, however, interested in the Lakers and gave the team consideration. Ultimately, there were two key factors that heavily contributed to Thompson choosing the Lakers. For one, Thompson recognized that he could save more money by playing in Texas instead of California. Texas does not have income tax. Also, Thompson still wants to contend for a title and the Mavericks are coming off an NBA Finals run, finishing the year as the runner-ups, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The four-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star heads to the Lakers are spending his entire 13-year career to this point with the Warriors. Thompson was a critical part of the Warriors' dynasty through the 2010s, and is now the first of the three core Warriors to depart the team. He leaves the Warriors after his worst professional season in the last decade as he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 2023-24, his first time averaging less than 20 points per game since the 2013-14 season.
The Lakers will now have to turn their attention to other potential free agents. Some of the top candidates currently available include small forward DeMar DeRozan and point guard Tyus Jones.
