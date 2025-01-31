How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in Lakers Win Over Wizards?
The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, securing a dominant 134-96 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Coming off a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers were determined to turn things back around and did so in impressive fashion, showcasing a balanced offensive effort and tremendous depth.
The win is especially significant for the Lakers as they now find themselves just half a game away from fourth place in the tightly contested Western Conference. The team has been steadily improving in recent weeks, with their offense clicking on all cylinders in the absence of star center Anthony Davis, who is expected to miss extended time due to injury.
LeBron James, as expected, led the charge for the Lakers. The future Hall-of-Famer recorded 24 points and 11 assists, continuing his stellar season and demonstrating his ability to elevate his teammates.
However, the game was more than just James’ individual brilliance. The Lakers' supporting cast stepped up in a big way, with multiple players scoring in double figures.
Rui Hachimura was a standout, contributing 22 points and providing a scoring spark when the Lakers needed it most. Shake Milton added 21 points, showing that the Lakers' bench has become a significant force.
Austin Reaves, who has been a key piece all season, chipped in with 17 points, further emphasizing the team’s depth.
Perhaps the most heartwarming moment of the night came from James’ son, Bronny James.
After being called up from the G-League, Bronny played 12 minutes, finishing with five points, two rebounds, and two assists.
His most memorable play came late in the game when he finished a tough basket through contact, drawing an and-1 while his father watched proudly from the bench. The father-son moment provided an emotional highlight for the Lakers and their fans, a reminder of how far both James family members have come in the basketball world.
With Davis sidelined, the Lakers showed that they are more than capable of weathering the storm. The team’s ability to win by committee, with contributions across the board, bodes well for their playoff push as they continue to climb in the Western Conference standings.
