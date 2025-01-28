Is Anthony Davis Playing? Full Lakers vs 76ers Injury Report Revealed
Nine-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has been remarkably healthy in 2024-25. The 31-year-old Kentucky product has been available for 41 of L.A.'s 44 contests thus far.
Los Angeles is now 26-18 on the season under first-year head coach JJ Redick, four games better than the team's record at the same point in 2023-24 under former head coach Darvin Ham. Davis has been reimagined this season as Redick's offensive fulcrum, over 40-year-old power forward LeBron James.
L.A. is the No. 5 seed in the competitive Western Conference, and that's largely a credit to the efforts of Davis, James, and the team's (distant) third-best player, starting point guard Austin Reaves.
Ham is now an assistant coach under Doc Rivers on the Milwaukee Bucks, despite leading the club to two playoffs in his two seasons, including a Western Conference Finals berth.
Ahead of a matchup against the 17-27 Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, Davis is listed on the league's latest injury report as merely probable to suit up through the left plantar fasciitis injury that has been plaguing him for much of 2024-25.
Starting Lakers small forward Rui Hachimura (who's really more of a power forward, but due to personnel issues is playing down a position) has been surprisingly upgraded for the clash. He is now considered probable to play through a sore left calf. The 6-foot-8 Gonzaga product has been out since January 23. Dorian Finney-Smith had been starting in his stead.
Point guard Gabe Vincent (left knee soreness) and center/power forward Christian Wood (left knee surgery) remain out.
Former nine-time Philadelphia All-Star forward Paul George, who is not exactly in danger of making a 10th All-Star team this year, has been freshly shelved due to a left finger sprain he suffered in the 76ers' last game, a 109-97 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Seven-time All-Star and one-time league MVP 76ers center Joel Embiid, meanwhile, will not make his return to action on Tuesday. He has been out since January 4 while managing a left knee injury. His backup, former Lakers center Andre Drummond, is also unavailable due to a left toe injury.
Davis, who looks to be en route for additional All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive accolades thanks to his outstanding play this year (assuming he remains fairly available), is averaging 26.3 points on 52.7 percent shooting fromt he floor and 78.8 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 12.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals a night.
