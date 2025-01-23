Is Jarred Vanderbilt Playing vs Celtics? Lakers Determine Injury Status
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without one of their top perimeter defenders for nearly a year. But that's all about to change.
It was revealed on Wednesday that veteran Los Angeles power forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been given the medical green light to return to the court on Saturday, just in time for the Lakers' tilt against another middling, veteran-laden Pacific Division former powerhouse, the Golden State Warriors.
So what does that mean for the Lakers' lone game before Saturday, a clash with the reigning champion Boston Celtics scheduled for Thursday night?
Read More: Lakers Star Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared to Play, Season Debut Revealed
Even when Vanderbilt is officially cleared on Saturday and sitting on the Lakers' bench, first-year head coach JJ Redick insisted to reporters Wednesday that the 6-foot-8 big man is not guaranteed to suit up for L.A. — while also indicating what his plans were for Vanderbilt against the Celtics.
"He's out tomorrow [against Boston]," Redick clarified Wednesday. "He's medically cleared and available for Saturday."
"I spoke with him this morning, I spoke with our medical team," Redick said. "This whole process with him has been about the long term. We're gonna continue to be patient. He's doing good. He'll be available, and that's no guarantee he will play."
More Lakers: JJ Redick's New Rotation Strategy Could Hint at Possible Lakers Trade
Funnily enough, the 25-year-old last played for Los Angeles in a February 1, 2024 matchup with the Celtics. In that game, he scored 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field (2-of-3 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds, swiped three steals and passed for two assists.
Vanderbilt has been sidelined ever since while recovering from a right foot surgery. The league's latest official injury report confirms Redick's declaration that the Kentucky product will remain on the shelf Thursday.
Health issues have limited Vanderbilt to just 55 total regular season games for the Lakers since he was acquired in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves around the 2023 trade deadline. Across just 29 games last year (six starts), Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points on .518/.296/.667 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals for the Lakers.
More Lakers:
Lakers Fan Favorite Quincy Olivari Reflects on Los Angeles Experience After Being Cut
Anthony Davis Injury Status for Lakers vs Wizards
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.