JJ Redick Says Austin Reaves Has Been Lakers' 'Best Player in the Gym'
Austin Reaves did not like how last season ended.
The Los Angeles Lakers star guard did enjoy a very good season overall — setting a career high 20.2 points per game average en route to universal praise and adoration for his development.
Going from being an undrafted player to a legitimate third option/fringe All-Star certainly has surpassed expectations practically anyone had for him.
For as good as the regular season was, the playoffs were another story. Simply put, Reaves got bullied by the Minnesota Timberwolves. To be fair, Reaves was dealing with a toe injury throughout the series.
However, even Reaves will admit that his game was simply not up to par for the level he had been demonstrating in the regular season. In five games, Reaves averaged only 16.2 points per game on 31.9 percent from 3-point range and 41.1 percent from the field. Minnesota's physicality seemed to bother the lanky guard, and as such, Reaves could never get into any real rhythm.
When speaking at media day on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick specifically went out of his way to offer a glowing report of Reaves and his offseason. Redick said he's been "the best player in the gym" all summer long, and that gains have seemingly been made in terms of his athleticism and short-area quickness.
This upcoming season is a big one for the Arkansas native. He's about to enter Year 3 of contract that technically still has one more year remaning. However, it's a player-option — and the expectation is that Reaves will enter the market after the year presumably to cash in on all the good faith he's built.
Slated to make $14.9 million in 2026-27 should be opt-in, Reaves can likely double that figure by testing his stock. The Lakers seemingly want to retain him even with reports that a host of other teams could be heavily involved should he become available.
This upcoming year is a big one for the team and the player. The Lakers must decide whether it's prudent to give Reaves a length contract in excess of $30 million a year. There is some crossover and redundancy between Reaves and Luka Doncic in both good cases (ball-handling, playmaking, isolation scoring, basketball I.Q) and some less palatable (average athleticism, weak defensive skills).
If it gets to a point where a parting of ways could occur, the Lakers may look to flip Reaves or perhaps try for a sign-and-trade after the season ends to better build around Doncic.
