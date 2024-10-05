Lakers' JJ Redick Shouts Out 'Test Case No. 1' Bronny James After Poor Preseason Debut
Rookie Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James may have posted a modest stat line during the Lakers' 124-107 preseason defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but he's already impressed one of the most important minds on the team.
James' new head coach, JJ Redick, is already excited by what he's seen, writes Jovan Buha of The Athletic. James, a 19-year-old out of USC and the eldest son of 20-time L.A. All-Star combo forward LeBron James, nabbed three blocks, two points, a rebound and an assist across 16 minutes of action in Palm Desert.
“He can do some things defensively at his size that are really unique and I think can turn into a really disruptive defender,” Redick said. “That manifested itself.”
The 6-foot-2 guard, whom Redick refers to his as "test case No. 1" (presumably from a developmental perspective) is still very much a work-in-progress on offense, Buha notes, specifically citing James' ballhandling, jump shooting, and finishing. Buha cautions that the former Trojan may even struggle with these elements of his game at the G League level, where he's expected to log considerable run with L.A.'s El Segundo affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
“He’s had some really good days in August and September,” Redick allowed of the younger James' offseason training. “He’s had three really good days this week. We’re really happy with his progress.”
James looked fairly raw during the Lakers' Summer League contests as well. He averaged 7.0 points on .327/.130/.625 shooting splits, 3.5 boards, 1.5 dimes, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks across his six available bouts.
Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Bronny James could join LeBron James for a special moment of semi-NBA history as early as Sunday. LeBron and his All-Star L.A. comrade Anthony Davis both sat out Friday's exhibition game for some planned rest, but Woike notes that both may return to the floor for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns, also slated for Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. Whenever both Jameses suit up alongside each other, they will become the first father-son duo to do so simultaneously in the league. Having it happen in a preseason game would be a fun story, but ultimately when it happens during the regular season is when it will really resonate with fans and media.
