Lakers Rival Passes Magic Johnson in All-Time Triple Doubles

June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Then-Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson speaks to media before introducing newly drafted player Lonzo Ball at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Former 12-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star point guard Magic Johnson, one of the greatest passers of all time, has been lapped in career triple-doubles by one of L.A. fans' least-favorite people: six-time All-NBA Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic, per ESPN.

In a 126-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, the three-time league MVP scored 27 points on 13-of-26 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line, grabbed a whopping 20 rebounds, dished out 11 dimes (against just three turnovers), and swiped four steals, while logging a -8 plus-minus.

He and Johnson had been tied with 138 triple-doubles heading into Thursday's bout. The 6-foot-11 big man only trails Hall of Fame point guard Oscar Robertson's 181 and Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook.

