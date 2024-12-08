Lakers' Anthony Davis Sees Big Drop in Latest MVP Ranking
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a downward spiral. They have not been playing good basketball lately, and this is a reflection of their star players.
The Lakers look far from the team they looked like to start the season, and a big part of that has to do with the lackluster play of Lakers star center Anthony Davis.
Davis has not played like the MVP favorite that he looked like a couple of weeks ago; because of that, Davis has dropped in the latest NBA.com MVP ladder.
Davis is now listed at seven.
Just a few weeks ago, Davis was ranked third, behind Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić.
Davis is behind star players like Magic forward Franz Wagner, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tatum, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jokić, who has been the leader for weeks.
Although Davis' overall numbers are still stellar, averaging 27.4 points per game along with 11.2 rebounds, as of late, outside of Friday's contest, he was abysmal.
In his last two games, before Friday's contest, Davis recorded only 20 points and shot less than 30 percent in both contests.
More importantly, his play is not translating into wins. The Lakers have lost seven of their last nine games. L.A. is a far cry from a title contender, and not even Davis' play could fix that, regardless of how great he can be.
The only way to fix the Lakers' woes and possibly the play of Davis is a trade, and everyone knows that. The Lakers want to be contenders, and the only way they can move closer to that is by a trade, not just any trade, but the right trade.
Davis is stellar more often than not, especially on defense, where he averages 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. You might say that Davis is inconsistent at times compared to his other counterparts, but when he is right, he is one of the better players this league has ever seen.
It's time for the Lakers to help Davis out, and they can do so by getting him some front-court help.
The Lakers are in the mix for a handful of centers, but it's still to be determined as things stand.
Davis will look to play even better and get himself back in the MVP conversation.
