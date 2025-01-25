Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Anthony Davis to Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers are seen by most as a team that is looking to add pieces for a playoff run. As long as they have LeBron James, they are viewed as a team in win-now mode.
Los Angeles has been playing pretty good basketball recently, winning four of their last five games. They also sit fifth in the Western Conference standings.
That would indicate that they would be looking to make a move in order to be one of the top teams in the NBA, not one that will blow things up.
Not everyone thinks that the Lakers are in a position to try to win an NBA title. In fact, one NBA pundit thinks they should punt on that idea.
Bill Simmons of The Ringer doesn't think that the Lakers have a shot at winning the NBA title. He thinks the team should ship Anthony Davis out to the Warriors in return for a lot of draft capital.
Simmons thinks that the team has gone as far as they can go as currently constructed. He thinks that there aren't any more moves that they can make to win the title without mortgaging the future.
Instead, Simmons wants the Lakers to trade Davis to the Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green, Dennis Schroder, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga, a 2025 and 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 pick swap.
This would be a lot to give up for the Warriors, but it would help them become an NBA title contender. It would be one of the biggest moves that they have done in franchise history.
For the Lakers, this would be an acknowledgment that the LeBron era is about to come to an end. A trade like this would mean that the Lakers are giving up on the season.
This is almost certainly something that the Lakers won't consider. They see themselves as a title contender, not someone who is giving up on the season.
Expect them to make a different kind of deal so that they can supplement Davis and James, not take him off the team.
Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this year.
