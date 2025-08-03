Lakers' Bronny James Has Intriguing Theory on LeBron's Longevity
The Los Angeles Lakers are happy that LeBron James has been able to be at the top of his game for as long as he has. He has now been able to enjoy 20+ years in the league, something very few players have ever done.
James has not only lasted this long in the league, but he's been one of the best players in the league for the entire time he's been in the NBA. He's one of the greatest players of all time because of that longevity.
He's lasted so long that his son is now playing with him on the Lakers. Bronny James has seen the work that LeBron puts into his body, and he believes that's why he's played so long.
Bronny believes that the time and effort LeBron has been putting into his body is the reason why he's been able to dominate the league for so long. He said so to ESPN.
"I think that's a big part of why his longevity is just so crazy, and he's able to withstand so much for 20-plus years. I see a lot of guys that don't want to get in an ice bath after practice or don't want to get treatment."
James has said before that he spends around $1 million per year on his body alone, and it looks like it's money well spent. Even at the age of 40, he's still perhaps in the best shape of anyone in the league.
This is something that Bronny will certainly follow throughout his career. He's seen the evidence up close of what taking care of your body can do for your NBA career.
JJ Redick has mentioned that if Bronny can get into elite shape, he has a shot to earn a spot in the rotation next season. That's something he's going to be working on in the offseason.
LeBron likely has only a couple of years left in the NBA, so he certainly wants to make them count by competing for a championship. This year and next year might be the final two years he plays.
